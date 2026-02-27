Yankees Cornered Over Double Standards As CC Sabathia Honor Ignites Alex Rodriguez Debate

BBA-ALCS New York s CC Sabathia, from left, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez walk off the field after the 4th inning as the Yankees host the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, October 20, 2010. (J. Conrad Williams Newsday MCT) New York NY USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1095909 J.xConradxWilliamsx krtphotoslive446046

The Yankees recently announced that they’ll retire CC Sabathia’s No. 52 during the 2026 season. They will unveil his own plaque in Monument Park. And it’s hard to argue he hasn’t earned it because Sabathia’s impact on the franchise went well beyond what he did on the mound.

But when it comes to the Yankees, there’s almost always some debate. While most fans agree that Sabathia deserves the honor, a Yankees radio host has stirred the pot by asking whether he should be the only one from that era to receive such recognition. If Sabathia is getting his number retired, what about his former teammate from the 2009 World Series team, Alex Rodriguez?

Accomplishments by Sabathia and Rodriguez raise questions about whether the Yankees are being entirely consistent in how they hand out these honors and whether there might be some double standards at play.

“If CC Sabathia has his number retired and gets a plaque, not a monument, but a plaque out there in centerfield at Yankee Stadium,” WFAN Sports Radio host Craig Carton said. “Then, when oh when does Alex Rodriguez get his?”

So, if we really listen to the debate, no one’s saying Sabathia doesn’t deserve his jersey retirement. That’s not the issue. But the real question is why the Yankees haven’t done something similar for A-Rod.

Well, Sabathia’s resume in pinstripes absolutely speaks for itself. He spent 11 seasons in the Bronx from 2009 to 2019, going 134–88 with a 3.81 ERA. Across 307 games and 1,918 innings, he threw 12 complete games. He logged 162 quality starts and racked up exactly 1,700 SOs. So, those are the kind of numbers that cement a legacy, and they helped land him in the Hall of Fame last year. Now, he’s set to become the 24th Yankee to have his number retired.

But then you look at A-Rod, and the comparison gets interesting!

Rodriguez played in New York from 2004 to 2016 and smashed 351 HRs in that span. He won two AL MVP awards in 2005 and 2007, made seven All-Star teams as a Yankee. And like Sabathia, he was a key part of the 2009 World Series championship team. Some, including Carton, have even argued that Rodriguez might be the best third baseman the Yankees ever had.

So if the production and accolades are there, what’s the holdup? Double standards of the Yankees?

Most people would point to the Biogenesis scandal. Rodriguez’s involvement in performance-enhancing drugs led to a full-season suspension in 2014. The longest in MLB history at the time, and it’s also kept him out of the Hall of Fame conversation. That cloud likely explains why the Yankees have been hesitant to give him the same honor, even if his on-field accomplishments suggest he’d otherwise be in line for it.

But MLB does have examples of recognizing players with PED allegations!

The Yankees might take a page out of a few other franchises in recognizing legends

Well, the Yankees have never been shy about celebrating their legends. They roll out the big ceremonies, the Hall of Fame nods, the Monument Park plaques, the Old-Timers’ reunions to honor their greats.

But let’s be real, the Yankees are pretty conservative when it comes to embracing former stars who come with any kind of baggage.

Look at the Red Sox. As of 2026, David Ortiz remains one of the few players from the Steroid Era to both make it into the MLB HOF and have his number retired. Yes, Ortiz was never suspended like Alex Rodriguez, and the PED allegations tied to him were ultimately inconclusive. Still, the Red Sox didn’t hesitate to fully embrace and celebrate their franchise icon.

With the Yankees, though, it tends to be a much slower burn. They’re more cautious, especially when controversy is involved.

But now that Sabathia is getting his well-deserved moment, fans can only wonder if the organization will eventually do the same for the best third baseman in franchise history.