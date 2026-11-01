Yankees Could Pull Off a Stunning Move for $288 Million Infield Star

Anthony Volpe’s 19 errors in 2025 have forced the New York Yankees to consider a radical solution. But this offseason, their biggest problem may demand a costly solution, one that could force the Bronx Bombers to part ways with some of their most valuable assets. After Volpe, the Yankees bet on George Lombard Jr., but he quickly became the first Yankees shortstop since 1921 to commit an error in six consecutive games.

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This has put the shortstop position under the spotlight, leaving the Yankees with another major decision to make after two disappointing postseason runs.

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Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals’ $288M cornerstone, has surfaced in Yankees trade chatter, but one obstacle may kill the deal. As Brian Cashman weighs his options, the question is no longer just about finding a reliable shortstop, but about how much the Yankees are willing to sacrifice to secure one.

“So… George Lombard Jr., Anthony Volpe, Will Warren, and Yostin Pena for Bobby Witt Jr.? The Yanks would get at least four years of Bobby’s prime with Aaron Judge? Sign me up!” Heavy.com shared FanSided’s Anthony Ranaudo’s prediction.

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‘In February 2024, the Royals locked Witt into a historic 11-year, $288.7M deal, with options pushing it to $377.7M, to make him untouchable. The Royals specifically locked him down to serve as the foundational, untouchable cornerstone face of their franchise. So, a huge financial burden will be associated with Witt Jr.

Still, even if the Royals theoretically wanted to move him to strip down their roster, he could prove effective in New York. The Yankees’ offense heavily relies on walks, strikeouts, and home runs. Witt breaks that mold completely. He is a pure hit collector, leading the Major Leagues in hits back-to-back seasons (2024 and 2025).

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Adding a career .288 hitter who regularly puts the ball in play would give the Yankees elite lineup flexibility, ensuring that a cold streak from their power hitters wouldn’t completely stall the offense.

Moreover, base-running aggressiveness and pure sprint speed have historically been weaknesses for recent Yankees teams. Witt is one of the fastest players in baseball, racking up 38 stolen bases in 2025 and an impressive 45 stolen bases in 2026. Putting an elite baserunner in front of sluggers like Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton forces pitchers into high-stress situations.

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Pitchers wouldn’t be able to easily slide-step or pitch around batters out of fear that Witt would simply take second and third base. Yet, all of this will come at an expense.

“The package would have to start with Lombard, and it would probably sting, badly. Volpe might be included as an upside play, and Kansas City would almost certainly demand Kilby, the system’s top prospect,” Ranaudo added. “Add a big-league-ready arm like Elmer Rodríguez or Carlos Lagrange, or maybe Will Warren or Clarke Schmidt, then sprinkle in a couple of high-ceiling lottery tickets from the lower levels, like Yostin Peña or Wilberson De Peña.”

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Even if the Yankees give up on Volpe, Lombard Jr. could prove costly. During his late-season 42-game cameo in 2026, the 21-year-old launched 7 home runs and drove in 22 RBIs. That’s elite!

Lombard provides a pre-arbitration, highly productive internal solution. Keeping him allows general manager Brian Cashman to allocate financial resources toward other critical roster needs. And considering the Yankees are moving away from Volpe to Lombard for shortstop duty, even Witt Jr. would need a backup. A duo of Lombard and Witt would be the best for the Yankees.

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The Yankees could still pull off the move, but everything will be at Witt Jr.’s mercy. Even if the Royals theoretically wanted to move him to strip down their roster, Witt has a full no-trade clause built into his contract. He has explicitly embraced being the leader in Kansas City and would have to personally approve any move.

The Yankees will also recall their past blockbuster dealings before making a move with Witt Jr. In 2023, to acquire one year of superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, the Yankees sacrificed almost their entire immediate pitching depth. They gave up Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, Drew Thorpe, and catcher Kyle Higashioka. Still, Soto left for the Mets the next year.

So, a Yankees-Witt union remains far from certain.