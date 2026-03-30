Yankees Cut Bait With 26-YO Relief Pitcher Battling Tommy John Setback

Sports are run by fans and emotion on the field, but off the field, it is all about business, money, and whether you are having an impact on the team or not. And if you are not, teams will not think twice to cut you off. And that is exactly what the New York Yankees have done with Cole Ayers.

He posted on his Instagram, telling, “Unfortunately, I was released from the Yankees this weekend, 6 months into Tommy John Rehab… give your everything to a game, an organization, 26 years healthy never missed a game till the inevitable TJ, but it’s just business.”

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Cole Ayers signed with the New York Yankees on June 6, 2022, per transaction logs. By 2025, he pitched for the Somerset Patriots after his April 25 promotion from Hudson Valley. He entered injury trouble in August 2025, landing on the 7-day injured list on August 16. The issue later worsened, leading to a 60-day injured list placement on March 17, 2026.

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Eleven days later, Somerset released him on March 28 during his ongoing Tommy John rehab.