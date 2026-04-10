Yankees DFA Cardinals Rule 5 Draft Even Before MLB Debut, Brian Cashman Under Fire

Brian Cashman’s recent roster management is becoming a masterclass in baffling decisions, and the latest move might be his most confusing yet. First, they optioned Jasson Dominguez despite hitting 10 homers at .257. Now, they DFAed another player who made the Opening Day roster, after just 12 games.

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25-year-old Cade Winquest was acquired from the Cardinals in December via Rule 5 draft. But the Yankees are now letting him go without making his MLB debut. Fans are left wondering why to DFA a potential reliever, and if so, then why waste a bullpen spot all through the 12 games?

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“Cade Winquest DFA’ed by Yankees. Made the team out of spring but never debuted,” MLB insider Jon Heyman shared via X.

The Yankees’ acquisition of Winquest last December surprised fans, since he had never been tested at the major-league level. Still, Brian Cashman’s front office had enough faith to place Winquest directly into the Yankees’ bullpen. Under the Rule 5 draft, teams can select non-40-man roster players from other teams, provided the draftee is added directly to the drafting club’s active 26-man roster. As expected, Winquest was placed in the Yankees’ bullpen.

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But Winquest’s spring stats might have served as a reality check to the team. In spring training, he gave up eight earned runs in 10 innings!

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The worst part is that he posted a 7.20 ERA in nine games. He was extremely hittable, giving up three homers among 13 hits.

That was absolutely not an ideal number for someone who would pitch in relief for the Yankees. However, the Yankees were expected to check out his minor league stats before leveraging a Rule 5 draft for Winquest. Between 2023 and 2025, he had a 4.19 ERA, which is surely not a strong enough number to justify a role out of the bullpen in Yankee Stadium.

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But Cashman did, and now, as the Yankees will be calling up Gil to start on Friday against the Rays, Winquest got DFAed to make room.

However, while Gil’s return to the major leagues is a welcome move for the Yankees, the team played a 4-man rotation in all of their first 12 games. Winquest was there, but Aaron Boone didn’t play him. Result? With a golden opportunity to rest their bigger arms, the team instead pressed the gas pedal on David Bednar, Fernando Cruz, and even Brent Headrick. Nobody rested.

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So, fans wonder what Cashman’s plan was with Winquest and whether this is the most prominent example of botching roster decisions for the team.

Fans are left unamused with Cashman and the Yankees

Fans wonder why the Yankees then played their first 12 games with a 4-man rotation when Winquest was not to be included! “Waste of a roster spot, and there were a couple of instances where they clearly could have used a useful arm,” one fan said. “Why keep him for so long?” another added.

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So far this year, the Yankees’ four losses have all been decided by a single run. The situation looks even worse, considering the team had a golden opportunity to rest their heavily used relievers and possibly clinch those tight games. Instead, they spent the first 12 games ignoring a spot in their bullpen and played a man down.

“Cashman, this was a f—— horrendous use of a roster spot,” another user remarked about the Yankees GM. “He never should have made the team in the first place. That roster spot could have been put to much better use. But that is Cashman for you,” another added.

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The Yankees could have started Gil instead of sending him to the minors. Yes, due to the Rule 5 Draft, they were forced to place Winquest in the bullpen as a reliever, but the fans wonder why not DFA him earlier if not required. But again, that’s Cashman for you. Earlier, the same happened with Dominguez. Last spring, he batted .347 with a 1.000 fielding percentage. But Cashman optioned him.

“Seriously?? There are others on this team that deserve it more,” another one agrees. Names like Ryan McMahon are hitting .069 this year, but Boone is rallying behind him. The team is waiting for Volpe to return from injury. So, the fans wonder why the Yankees are staying with a few worse performers but not Winquest.

Now, all eyes will be on Luis Gil and how he will perform here on.