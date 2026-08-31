Yankees Dodge Major Blow as George Lombard Jr. Gets Huge Injury Update

George Lombard Jr. had just ended a six-game run of defensive errors when another setback hit. During the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees rookie felt something in his right knee while checking his swing. He stayed in long enough to single on the next pitch and briefly returned to shortstop, but eventually had to leave the game and undergo an MRI.

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The scan has now given the Yankees the answer they were waiting for. It appears to be less serious than initially feared. Lombard was held out of Sunday’s series finale as the Yankees waited to determine when he could return, with the rookie currently considered day-to-day. For now, the team can breathe a little easier knowing the injury may not rule him out for an extended period.

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“Imaging showed no structural damage for George Lombard Jr. (right knee). He is day-to-day for now, Aaron Boone said,” an update from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com read.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this month, Lombard has shown flashes of why the Yankees were willing to turn to him at just 21. He is batting .253 through his first 23 games, with two home runs and four extra-base hits in 87 plate appearances, while driving in six runs. But his glove has made his first taste of the majors considerably more complicated.

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Lombard committed an error in six consecutive games, a streak that put him in unwanted Yankees history. He became the first New York shortstop since Roger Peckinpaugh in 1915 to make an error in six straight games. Overall, Lombard has committed seven errors in his first 23 games at shortstop.

Lombard finally snapped the error streak, only for another setback to follow. After the injury, the Yankees sent him to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for an MRI after he left the game. The rookie was then held out of Sunday’s series finale as the team awaited the results.

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“Felt something a little off,” Lombard Jr. told the New York Post. “It was kind of one of those weird, freak things where it was kind of a check swing, and then also [trying] to get out of the way of the pitch.”

With Lombard sidelined, Jose Caballero took over at shortstop, while Amed Rosario moved to third base and Jazz Chisholm shifted to second. The Yankees also optioned Yerry de los Santos to the minor leagues, making room for Luis Gil’s return to the roster.

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Luis Gil’s return comes after a difficult first stint with the Yankees this season. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year was sent to Triple-A in April after posting a 6.05 ERA over four starts and 19.1 innings. But his role could look different this time around with him being recalled.

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Gil has made three relief appearances since his demotion, striking out six while walking three and averaging 96.1 mph on his fastball. The Yankees can use that role to manage his workload before potentially building him back up to start games if needed.

Gil’s return came at Yerry de los Santos’ expense. The reliever had appeared in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, retiring the only batter he faced in the opener before throwing a scoreless ninth in Game 2. Despite carrying a 1.35 ERA, de los Santos was sent down to make room for Gil, a decision Boone admitted was difficult.

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“It’s been a tough conversation. I feel like I’ve had to option De lo now as much as anyone over the last couple of years,” Boone said, per the New York Post. “Great kid. He’s performed well for us, always handles it like a pro.”

For Santos, the latest demotion comes with an important catch. This was his fifth option of the season, meaning the Yankees cannot simply send him back to the minors again if they recall him. The next time they bring him back, he would have to go through waivers instead, adding another layer of uncertainty to the reliever’s season.