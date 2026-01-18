Yankees Dragged Into Mud as Dodgers Eye $8M Blockbuster Trade After Kyle Tucker Acquisition

The Dodgers might not be done shaking things up this offseason, even after already dealing a major blow to the Yankees. This offseason, Los Angeles has swooped in on players New York had at the top of its wish list, whether it was Kyle Tucker or Edwin Díaz. And by landing Tucker in particular, the Dodgers sent yet another message about how tough it is for rivals to keep pace with them.

Well, it’s no surprise that the Dodgers’ jaw-dropping $60 million AAV deal for Tucker has Yankees fans feeling pretty deflated. But the bad news may not stop there. According to the latest reports, the Brewers’ biggest trade chip is drawing interest from a long list of teams. And yes, alongside the Yankees, the Dodgers are right back in the mix, leaving fans to once again read the writing on the wall.

“Brewers continue to field offers on ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, a free agent after 2026. Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants, and Braves, among many, many interested teams. Peralta $8M salary means anyone can afford it, including the Brewers, but extension tougher for small markets,” MLB insider Jon Heyman shared via X.

Peralta’s appeal makes sense on just about every level, both financially and on the field. And why not? He’s set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2026, a number that comfortably fits into most teams’ payroll plans. And for that price, clubs would be getting production that’s nearly on par with someone like Tarik Skubal!

Notably, Peralta is coming off an excellent 2025 season in Milwaukee, posting a 2.70 ERA, piling up 5.5 bWAR, and leading all of MLB with 17 wins. It earned him his second career All-Star nod, and the underlying numbers backed it up. Even in the postseason, while the results were mixed, he still missed plenty of bats, going 1–2 with a 4.70 ERA while striking out 19 over 15 1/3 innings.

Peralta also brings reliability.

If you remember, he opened the season on Opening Day for the second straight year and has now logged 30-plus starts in three consecutive seasons, averaging more than 200 strikeouts each year. So, with that kind of track record, it’s no surprise that top teams are lining up for him, and fans aren’t shocked in the slightest.

The real question, though, is what happens if the Dodgers step in with an extension no one else can match.

If the Kyle Tucker deal is any indication, Los Angeles isn’t afraid to reset the market, as that $60 million AAV was in a league of its own. That’s why some fans are already wondering why the Yankees are still in the race at all when the Dodgers are lurking in the same conversation.

Fans are giving up on the Yankees as the Dodgers stay in the race

Could the Yankees beat the Dodgers to land Peralta? Fans wonder. “If the Dodgers are on it, they get it,” one fan said. “Do it, Brewers. Send him to LA!” Another shared.

Remember what Roki Sasaki said before signing with the Dodgers? He credited the Dodgers’ talent development process as a reason to sign there. So, beyond the financial muscle, the Dodgers also trump the Yankees in overall brand equity. The Dodgers have a strong reputation for maximizing pitchers through data, pitch design, and workload management.

And for a pitcher like Peralta, who already has elite whiff rates, the idea of getting even better in that environment is extremely appealing. “The Dodgers have the best farm system. He’s going to the Dodgers,” one fan agrees.

“Dodgers about to print more money,” another user remarked. “Dodgers, I swear to god,” another added. Well, there’s nothing left to talk about their financial flexibility. But what’s more evident is the strategic difference between the two front offices. Just a day ago, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman said their core focus remains building a competitive team despite the cost. And the Yankees?

According to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, the team would try to keep its 2026 payroll under $300 million. So, it’s not the fans’ fault for giving up on the Yankees once the Dodgers got in.