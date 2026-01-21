Yankees’ $8M Trade Target Slips Away as Brewers Star’s Milwaukee Loyalty Holds Firm, Per Insider

Other than Cody Bellinger taking all the remaining headlines after Tucker and Bichette, Freddy Peralta is also making some noise. But nobody is sure where it is going. There are many teams like the Dodgers and the Padres involved with him, but the Yankees, who are still in on him, might be losing grip.

Especially if Freddy Peralta wants to help the Milwaukee Brewers one last time, before hitting free agency. And that is what even Joel Sherman thinks, according to his recent podcast.

“Freddy Peralta is very talented,” said Joel Sherman. “I suspect that there are teams that will move more prospect collateral into the middle of the pot than the Yankees… this kind of like educated speculation.”

The Yankees have tracked Freddy Peralta for years, valuing his consistency for postseason rotation stability. That interest intensified after Corbin Burnes was traded, leaving Peralta as Milwaukee’s unquestioned rotation anchor. From 2021 through 2025, Peralta averaged nearly 28 starts with a collective 3.30 ERA.

Those results kept New York engaged long before injuries reshaped urgency around pitching depth.

That urgency sharpened when Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon began seasons rehabbing arm injuries.

New York added Ryan Weathers, yet internally viewed Peralta as a more dependable rotation solution. Peralta’s 2025 season produced a 2.70 ERA, 33 starts, and 204 strikeouts overall.

Those outputs framed him as rotation insurance, not a luxury, amid mounting health uncertainty.

Imago Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta 51 prepares to throw against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game two of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA National League Championship Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIL20251014705 TANNENxMAURY

Momentum shifted once Joel Sherman reported rival clubs entering talks with deeper prospect inventories.

Sherman noted teams would leverage farm depth, a reality confirmed by the Dodgers’ involvement now. Los Angeles controls baseball’s deepest system, limiting New York’s leverage in escalating trade negotiations.

As competition widened, the Yankees shifted from front-runners to reactive bidders in the market.

Complicating talks, Peralta has explored short extensions, possibly adding 1 year before free agency.

That path suggests loyalty to Milwaukee, which retains leverage without immediate pressure to trade. If moved, projections place Peralta at $8 million in 2026 before free agency begins. Milwaukee would seek a top-100 prospect and MLB-ready arm, often linked to Luis Gil.

Such a deal risks depth, yet stabilizes innings while Cole and Rodon manage careful returns.

Since 2023, Peralta’s 10.71 K/9 and 29.8% strikeout rate signal sustainable effectiveness for contenders. For New York, acquiring Peralta secures reliable innings without prematurely committing to long-term payroll now.

Whether completed or not, the pursuit reflects urgency shaped by injuries and shrinking market control.

Freddy Peralta remains central, yet Yankees leverage shrinks as Dodgers and Padres push harder. Joel Sherman’s read suggests Milwaukee controls tempo, daring New York to match prospect aggression. If Peralta stays or moves, the Milwaukee Brewers win flexibility while the Yankees face another rotation reckoning.

The Yankees can still go and get a good pitcher in MacKenzie Gore

This isn’t about noise anymore. It’s about reading the room before it empties. The Yankees know how this usually ends when patience meets hesitation. Freddy Peralta changed the temperature, and the market responded. Now the board looks different. If that door closes, MacKenzie Gore is standing there, unlocked.

MacKenzie Gore remains the Nationals’ likely Opening Day starter, but trade speculation intensifies. In 2025, Gore pitched 30 games, totaling 185 strikeouts with a 4.17 ERA and 64 walks. CBS Sports ranks him the third-highest trade candidate, behind Skubal and Peralta, highlighting his value in the pitching market.

The Yankees have already discussed Gore’s availability, making this link more serious than prior offseason rumors.

Washington still controls Gore for two more seasons, keeping their asking price high and slowing trade progress. ESPN notes Gore’s move could be the “next significant decision,” with multiple teams evaluating their pitching rotations.

This moment might be ideal for the Yankees to act before Opening Day rosters finalize. Gore led the Nationals in innings pitched and ranked 22nd across MLB, showing durability.

A potential deal could cost the Yankees around market projections, but his performance justifies investment.

The Yankees can’t afford hesitation while MacKenzie Gore waits, and the market keeps shifting. Washington’s asking price may test patience, but Gore’s 185 strikeouts demand serious consideration now. If they delay, New York risks watching another rotation opportunity slip quietly out of reach.