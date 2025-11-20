Yankees Enter Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes With Mets, Dodgers as Insider Gets Real on Their Chances

Even though most of the buzz around the Yankees right now centers on Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, they actually have their eyes on a few other players as well. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why pitching is their bigger priority. Sure, they finished the season leading the league in total runs, but their 3.91 ERA put them all the way down at 14th. That pretty much sums up how shaky their pitching has been.

So it makes sense that the Yankees are on the hunt for some dependable arms. And according to recent reports, the Yankees are now rumored to be targeting a pitcher who could really give opposing teams trouble, and potentially make up for the team’s earlier misstep in missing out on Paul Skenes.

“Jeff Passan has listed the Yankees as a team that could trade for Tarik Skubal this offseason. New York reportedly has pitchers that Detroit would take in exchange for the back-to-back Cy Young winner. Skubal to the BX?” Fireside Yankees reports.

This is definitely the kind of news Yankees fans would get excited about.

Tarik Skubal just led the league with a 2.21 ERA in 2025, and his 7.6 WAR and 0.89 WHIP were the best in the AL. He also punched out a career-high 241 hitters, finishing second only to Boston’s Garrett Crochet. So, if Detroit actually decides to shop Skubal, the Yankees have the firepower to make a serious offer in exchange for big-name prospects like George Lombard Jr., Cam Schlittler, or Spencer Jones.

And even Luis Gil or Jasson Dominguez could end up in the conversation.

But the real question is: why would the Tigers move him at all?

Well, Skubal is slated for free agency after 2026 and hasn’t shown interest in signing long-term, which means Detroit might listen if the right offer comes along, especially with only a year of control left. Still, according to Jim Bowden, a trade isn’t a sure thing. “I think the Tigers will gauge the market,” he said. “Do I think they’re going to trade him? Still doubtful.”

But if they do, the Yankees would likely be at the front of the line to slot him next to Gerrit Cole, even if it’s only for a season.

Skubal will not land with the Yankees without a fight

Don’t mistake the Yankees for having a clear path to Skubal…

For reference, the Mets are going to stay all-in until they finally buy themselves a championship, and as things stand, their rotation is a primary concern heading into the offseason. Kodai Senga’s collapse leaves a big hole, and the Mets can’t count on him bouncing back. So, if they’re serious about contending, they need a true ace, and Skubal fits that need perfectly.

A trade package centered on Tong and Jett Williams could realistically get Detroit’s attention. And you know how much the Mets could splash in case of an all-cash deal.

And don’t miss the Dodgers!

The Dodgers have the money to keep Tarik Skubal for the long term, and they’ve got the kind of young talent that could blow the Tigers away with a trade offer. Their farm system is loaded with exciting outfield prospects like Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero, and Mike Sirota. And if Detroit prefers players closer to the majors, the Dodgers can deal from that pool, too, with guys like catcher Dalton Rushing or infielder Alex Freeland.

So, if the Yankees really want him, they’ll have another battle on their hands before they land a dependable starter.