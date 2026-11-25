The Yankees have spent 3 seasons watching their catching production fall without finding reliable answers. What once looked like a settled position has become a weakness opponents can exploit. Now, with Austin Wells needing dependable support, Brian Cashman appears ready to revisit an option New York knows very well.

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“The Yankees have checked in on Gary Sánchez this offseason,” reported Yankees Worldwide, quoting MLB Insider Joel Sherman.

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The Yankees’ interest in Gary Sánchez comes as their catching problem demands attention before 2027. It was reported that New York contacted the free agent about backing up Austin Wells. The timing reflects how little production Yankees catchers supplied throughout another difficult season offensively. Yankees catchers combined for a .598 OPS in 2026, the lowest among their position groups.

Sánchez cannot solve every weakness, but his bat could address problems New York repeatedly ignored. Fans have watched this position unravel, and another dependable option would offer meaningful relief.

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The decline began after 2024, when Wells appeared to be New York’s long-term catcher. He hit .229 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs across 115 regular-season games. His third-place finish in American League Rookie of the Year voting strengthened those early expectations. José Trevino shared duties, offering strong defense but posting a .642 OPS in 73 games.

New York moved on from Trevino, leaving Wells with more responsibility and little dependable support. That decision became harder to defend as the offense behind the plate continued fading.

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Wells hit 21 homers and drove in 71 runs in 2025, but his other production declined. His average fell to .219, his on-base percentage to .275, and strikeouts reached 118 that season. The extra power helped, yet New York lacked a right-handed catcher to balance its lineup. Wells’ decline continued in 2026, when he finished with a .186 average and .624 OPS. He hit .155 before the All-Star break, then improved late without erasing his earlier struggles. The Yankees needed another catcher to share his workload and contribute more consistently offensively.

The backup options made matters worse, offering little production whenever Wells needed a break. J.C. Escarra hit .188 with a .510 OPS, no home runs and seven RBIs. Ali Sánchez hit .244, but his .577 OPS included one home run and eight RBIs. Together, the three catchers produced a .196 average, .598 OPS, and 69 wRC+ during 2026. They combined for 15 home runs, while their 47 RBIs showed their limited offensive impact.

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Catching became one of New York’s clearest roster weaknesses, and the numbers explain why.

Sánchez offers a stronger recent record when his full offensive production is considered together. He posted a .699 OPS with Milwaukee in 2024, then .715 across Baltimore’s 2025 season. His 2026 season was stronger, producing a .209 average, .349 on-base percentage and .771 OPS. He added 12 homers, 38 RBIs and 46 walks in 275 plate appearances with Milwaukee. Against left-handed pitching, he hit .238, with an .801 OPS, five homers and 19 RBIs. That right-handed production addresses a matchup the Yankees struggled to handle behind the plate.

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A reunion would bring back a catcher who understands New York’s pressure and expectations. During an interview with Jomboy Media’s Joez McFly, he said, “I’m still playing, and you never know.”

Sánchez spent 7 seasons in New York, playing 538 games and hitting 138 home runs. In 2017, he made the All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award. He hit 34 home runs in 2019, giving the Yankees power they once expected regularly. Milwaukee used him behind William Contreras, and Sánchez started 43 games at catcher during 2026.

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New York could use him similarly, starting him against lefties while giving Wells regular rest. His defense remains a concern, so he should not become New York’s everyday catching answer. A short-term deal could give New York 1 or 2 seasons to find its next catcher.

Other catching options for the Yankees

Beyond Gary Sánchez, the Yankees could explore trades for Hunter Goodman and Shea Langeliers. Both would require prospects, but each offers a different solution behind the plate. Goodman brings power, while Langeliers offers stronger control of the running game. Both could enter the picture after Tyler Stephenson re-signed with Cincinnati.

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Goodman gives the Yankees the bigger offensive ceiling. He hit .245 with 41 home runs and 88 RBI across 138 games in 2026. His power traveled beyond Coors Field, as he posted an .882 OPS on the road. He earned another All-Star selection after winning the Silver Slugger award in 2025.

That production could give New York another right-handed bat capable of changing an inning. Goodman hit 41 homers, but his approach brings concerns, including a 30.5% strikeout rate. Defensively, he graded below average in blocking, framing, and throwing, and caught 17 of 91 attempted base stealers. His left shoulder surgery adds concern, although Colorado expects him to be ready for Opening Day.

Langeliers offers a different fit, combining power with an ability to challenge opposing runners. He hit .262 with 23 home runs and 58 RBI in 106 games. His throwing could help the Yankees limit stolen bases, particularly against teams that create pressure through speed. That skill would give the pitching staff another way to manage runners.

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However, Langeliers also has defensive weaknesses, grading below average as a framer and blocker. The Athletics control him through 2028, while Goodman remains under control through 2029. Both trades could demand significant prospect returns, with both clubs holding contractual control. Goodman offers more power, but Langeliers may better address New York’s need to control the running game.