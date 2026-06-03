Yankees Eye $6.7M Twins Star as Austin Wells Continues to Struggle, Per Insider

The New York Yankees need an upgrade behind the plate, especially for the postseason stretch. With Austin Wells hitting .178, Brian Cashman will be on the lookout for catchers this trade deadline. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, catcher Ryan Jeffers has emerged as the top trade pick.

The Yankees are in immediate need of a right-handed catcher. Though lefty JC Escarra is reportedly learning to be a switch-hitter, such transformations take time, and there is no guarantee of success. Trading, however, is a much safer option. As Sherman highlighted on the Pinstripes Post podcast, the Minnesota Twins might trade Jeffers since he will become a free agent at the end of 2026. Furthermore, the Twins are five games behind .500 and without a wild card spot. So if they don’t improve before August, a Ryan Jeffers trade will be on the cards.

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“Ryan Jeffers is in his walk year right now,” noted Sherman on the podcast. “He has the same injury that (Francisco) Lindor had in Spring Training. He had fractured the hamate bone, and he is not back.”

Jeffers underwent surgery for his broken hamate bone in his left wrist on May 20. The recovery time for his injury ranges from six to eight weeks. Jeffers should be back in the lineup by mid-to-late June or early July. Before his injury, the $6.7 million star was putting up one of the best numbers among major league catchers this season.

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In 148 plate appearances, Jeffers has slashed .295/.408/.541 with a .949 OPS. Among his extra-base hits, he has clocked seven home runs, seven doubles, and one triple, driving 26 RBI.

For the Yankees, a new catcher will also provide the roster depth they currently lack. The Wells-Escarra duo’s offensive production is among the worst in the league. They have combined for only four home runs this season, and Wells has hit all four. Manager Aaron Boone could definitely use a hitter/catcher with Jeffers production (164 wRC+ in 2026). Furthermore, he can also be the perfect candidate for the left-right platoon for the Yankees.

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According to Sherman, Ryan Jeffers will be the best trade fit for the New York Yankees.

“There is nobody who will fit the Yankees like him,” remarked Sherman. “Because number one, he is a right-hand hitter. Number two, it’s now no fluke. Go look year to year, he kills lefty pitching, and it’s one thing you would want from him. He is an excellent framer.”

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Sherman is right. Jeffers is hitting .273 with an .851 OPS against lefty pitching in his career. This would address one of the primary needs of the Yankees. Furthermore, he has worked with the Yankees catching coach Tanner Swanson, when Swanson was with the Twins. Swanson was in Minnesota for two seasons, 2018 and 2019.

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Trading for catching help is not new for the Yankees. Over the last few years, the team traded away solid veteran catchers like Jose Trevino just to clear the way for Austin Wells. Because they trusted Wells to be their catcher of the future, they traded away all their backup plans.

Now that Wells is failing at the plate, the front office has to scramble and make a deal to save the season.

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Jeffers is still on the injured list. If he returns before June ends or in early July, the Yankees will also get a chance to look at how his injury has impacted his production and performance.

Ryan Jeffers is making progress

Ryan Jeffers is on the right track for recovery. He had his stitches from the hamate bone surgery removed this Saturday. There is still considerable time before Jeffers returns to the plate. While he recovers, Jeffers is having regular throwing sessions at present.

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“The good thing is I’ve been able to keep my arm [going] this whole time,” Jeffers told MLB.com. “I haven’t stopped throwing, so that’s kind of the normal routine there. But I’m really just trying to get back to strengthening the wrist, doing grip stuff. Just to get ready for when it is time to start swinging a little bit, I’ll be ready for that.”

Jeffers has not started to swing with a bat yet. A hamate bone injury can affect a player’s swing post op. It is one of the biggest concerns for such types of injury. Once he starts swinging and takes rehab assignments, the extent of the surgery’s impact on Jeffers’ swinging can be determined.

Jeffers is not the only Twins player currently recovering. Reliever Cole Sands has been recovering from a right forearm strain. Sands is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment in the minor league on Tuesday.

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If Jeffers comes back in July and hits just like he did in April, the Yankees will have to move fast to make a trade before the deadline passes.