The Yankees cannot afford another offseason where important roster problems remain unanswered. Cashman is running out of time. The December 1 deadline looms, and the Yankees have three holes to fill. New York has several needs competing for attention, and its next spending decision could shape how much work remains when spring training arrives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joel Sherman of the NY Post has gotten the sense from agents and executives that the Yankees are mulling over adding a good reliever, a RH catcher, and a RH outfielder, or spending the bulk of their money on Adrian Morejon,” reported Yankees Worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collective bargaining agreement expires December 1, raising the possibility of a league-wide lockout. If negotiations fail, a shutdown could interrupt transactions and leave unfinished roster plans waiting. Brian Cashman must weigh urgency against the money and draft costs involved.

Cashman faced a similar challenge in 2025, when he openly acknowledged wanting upgrades at third base, in the starting rotation, and in the bullpen. The Yankees addressed several needs that offseason, but the current roster still has multiple gaps, leaving Cashman with another difficult spending decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bullpen remains unfinished. Despite November moves, the Yankees’ 28 blown saves demand another arm. The Yankees finished 2026 with a 3.13 bullpen ERA, second-best across Major League Baseball. Yet they blew 28 saves and converted only 61.6% of their save opportunities.

Fernando Cruz’s elbow injury and Kervin Castro’s absence exposed how quickly reliable options disappeared. Cruz’s injury followed weeks of elbow discomfort, leaving Boone with fewer trusted late-inning options. Brent Headrick also carried a heavy workload, making another trusted arm important. Cashman called bullpen rebuilding “our main priority,” explaining why the work cannot stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 86 innings in 2026. He also recorded a 2.08 ERA over 73.2 innings in 2025, showing consistency over two seasons. However, he declined San Diego’s $23.15 million qualifying offer, meaning any team that signs him will have to give up draft compensation.

Jim Bowden urged New York to pursue him, writing, “They need to prioritize signing,” of Morejon.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bullpen is only half the problem. The lineup’s left-handed tilt cost them in October. Left-handed hitters took 59.5% of the team’s plate appearances during the 2026 season. That imbalance allows opponents to use left-handed relievers against several consecutive Yankees hitters late in games.

Goldschmidt’s .967 OPS against lefties (11 HR in 183 PA) left a gap the Yankees must fill. Without another right-handed threat, opponents can challenge the lineup while pitching around Judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postseason showed how quickly that weakness could become costly when New York needed runs. The Yankees scored only 5 runs across 3 games against Tampa Bay. They hit .130 and were swept from the American League Division Series. Judge’s absence left fewer proven right-handed hitters to change matchups or protect teammates. A right-handed addition would give Aaron Boone another option against left-handed starters.

Catcher, however, remains the most urgent problem because the position produced so little. Yankees catchers combined for a .598 OPS in 2026, the lowest mark on their roster. Austin Wells hit .155 in the first half before posting a .784 OPS late. That recovery was encouraging, but one strong stretch cannot solve the backup problem. His late-season improvement showed potential, but the Yankees still need dependable coverage behind the plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.C. Escarra struggled and returned to Triple-A, while Ali Sánchez offered limited offensive production. Ben Rice is now being developed primarily at first base and as a designated hitter.

The catching market has narrowed since Ryan Jeffers accepted Minnesota’s qualifying offer. Carson Kelly and Tyler Stephenson remain options, with Kelly offering a useful platoon profile. He hit .298 against left-handed pitching in 2026, making him a potential fit.

The bullpen has already added Bednar, Hill, and Loáisiga, but Morejon could provide another reliable option. Still, the Yankees cannot afford to overlook their catching needs. With a possible lockout approaching, Cashman must decide how to distribute his remaining budget between the bullpen, catcher, and right-handed outfield.