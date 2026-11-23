The Yankees cannot afford to ignore another opportunity to strengthen their offense. Their third-base situation remains a concern, while Teruaki Sato arrives after producing back-to-back 35-home-run seasons in Japan. However, with multiple contenders pursuing the Japanese star, New York’s next move could prove particularly important.

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“Yahoo Japan is reporting that they (The New York Mets) are interested and perhaps even made an offer,” reported Joe DeMayo, co-host of the Mets Pod.

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The Yankees were among the first teams linked to Teruaki Sato after his MLB plans emerged. The Mets and Phillies were also interested, creating a closely watched offseason race. However, the latest reports suggest the competition is becoming a two-team pursuit. According to reports from Japan, both Philadelphia and the Mets have already made offers.

Sato has reportedly met with seven teams, including the Yankees, during his posting window. Sato’s 45-day window originally ends December 16, but due to the CBA negotiations, the deadline seems to be December 1.

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Yet, there has been no comparable report confirming an offer from New York. That leaves the Yankees potentially watching two division rivals move ahead. For a team needing an upgrade at third base, that is concerning.

Sato is coming off a season that made him one of Japan’s biggest stars. The Hanshin Tigers slugger won the 2026 Central League Triple Crown. He finished with a .306 average, 39 home runs, and 106 RBIs. His .991 OPS also showed how much damage he could create offensively. He had 40 home runs in 2025, giving him 79 across two seasons. Those numbers explain why several MLB teams are willing to pursue him.

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However, his strikeout numbers and defensive questions remain important considerations. He struck out 164 times in 614 plate appearances during the 2026 season.

The Mets have a potential opening at first base, making Sato an interesting option. His experience at third base could also give them some defensive flexibility. However, questions about his glove could push him toward another position.

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Philadelphia has a different need, particularly with its outfield requiring additional power. The Phillies finished 2026 with 182 home runs, tied for 16th across MLB. Sato could add another dangerous left-handed bat to their lineup. He would also bring younger power to a group built around experienced stars. Bryce Harper could provide another advantage, since Sato has reportedly admired him.

The Yankees, meanwhile, arguably have the clearest immediate need for Sato’s bat. Ryan McMahon struggled offensively after arriving in New York during the season. He finished with a .213 average, 11 home runs, and a .635 OPS. That production leaves the Yankees searching for more dependable offense at third base. Sato could provide a significant upgrade if his Japanese power translates stateside. His left-handed swing could also benefit from Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

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However, his defensive limitations mean the Yankees would need a clear positional plan. They could consider other positions, but third base remains their most obvious opening. If Sato signs elsewhere, the Yankees’ third-base hole could force a mid-market trade or internal solution, delaying contention.

This would not be the first time the Yankees lost a major target. Juan Soto chose the Mets in 2024 despite New York offering $760 million over 16 years. Yoshinobu Yamamoto also joined the Dodgers after the Yankees reportedly offered $300 million. Both losses came despite offers exceeding $300M. Sato’s posting fee and salary structure may differ, but the pattern of Yankees losing bidding wars persists.

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Sato’s situation is different, but the latest reports create familiar concerns. The Mets and Phillies appear to be taking concrete steps while the Yankees remain quiet. New York still has time to strengthen its pursuit before Sato makes his decision. But if the reports are accurate, the Yankees cannot afford to let their rivals control this race.

Other teams that could also win the race for Teruaki Sato

Teruaki Sato’s MLB market could become even more competitive, with 3 other prominent teams offering interesting landing spots. The Dodgers, Padres, and Red Sox each have reasons to consider adding the Japanese slugger this offseason. Sato finished 2026 with a .306 average, 39 home runs, and 106 RBIs, winning the NPB Triple Crown. His 45-day posting window runs toward December 16, while baseball’s CBA expires December 1.

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The Dodgers already have Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki, offering Sato familiar Japanese teammates nearby. That presence could ease his move, while Los Angeles offers championship opportunities every season. However, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and other corner players could limit Sato’s playing time next season. Sato has played 568 NPB games at third base and 262 in the outfield. His versatility could help Dave Roberts manage an aging lineup without sacrificing offensive production.

San Diego could offer Sato a clearer route to playing time in left field. Reports identify Sato as a target, and his left-handed bat would balance their lineup. Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts already give the Padres established right-handed power options offensively. Sato could address left-field uncertainty while giving opposing pitchers another difficult matchup every night. His arrival would also give San Diego another reliable power option alongside its established stars.

Boston is an appealing ballpark fit, although confirmed Red Sox interest remains publicly unreported. Fenway Park’s short right-field boundary could reward Sato’s left-handed power when pulling pitches consistently. The Red Sox need another middle-order threat, while his versatility gives Alex Cora lineup choices. Still, 327 strikeouts across 2 NPB seasons raise questions about his adjustment to MLB. Boston would need to decide whether his power outweighs those concerns before making an offer.

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Any team signing Sato would be investing in power already proven across consecutive seasons. His 2025 season brought 40 homers and 102 RBIs, followed by 2026’s Triple Crown. MLB.com projects roughly 30 major-league home runs, giving clubs measured expectations for his transition. One scout called Sato a “big left-handed bat” who “can hit in big situations.” That combination of power, age, and positional flexibility makes him an attractive investment for contenders.