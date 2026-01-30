Yankees Fan-Favorite Pulled Off Massive Career Switch After MLB Retirement

With NBC back in the MLB broadcast game, the network is clearly aiming to deliver a top-tier experience for fans. And in a big move, they’ve brought in Yankees veteran Anthony Rizzo, following a familiar path once taken by Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

Anthony Rizzo is a three-time All-Star with four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, and a Roberto Clemente Award to his name. This time, though, his journey won’t take him down the foul line, but it’ll take him straight into the TV studio.

“Anthony Rizzo is joining NBC as one of its lead MLB studio analysts this season. He will be joined by Bob Costas and Clayton Kershaw,” The Yankees Report shared via X.

Reportedly, NBC is finalizing deals with Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto, and Anthony Rizzo to join its MLB coverage starting in 2026. While the exact roles haven’t been spelled out yet, it’s not hard to picture a studio setup featuring them along the lines of Fox Sports’ desk with Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, and Alex Rodriguez.

Rizzo last played in 2024 and officially called it a career in September. He wrapped up a run that included long stints in two major markets, which included ending the Cubs’ 108-year World Series drought. Now, Rizzo is set to return to the public eye, trading his jersey for a broadcast blazer.

He’s long been praised for his “genius-level” baseball IQ, from elite defensive positioning to smart, situational hitting. Teammates often leaned on him to direct traffic on the field. That kind of awareness usually translates perfectly to breaking down plays on TV. NBC can also tap into his massive popularity. Notably, he consistently topped the jersey sales and social media engagement during his 14-year career.

The former Yankees star’s high baseball IQ, which makes him a promising analyst, also gives his recent comments about the Yankees’ window with Aaron Judge significant weight.

Anthony Rizzo’s Warning: The Clock is Ticking on Yankees’ Championship Window

While there’s no doubt about Rizzo’s baseball IQ, the Yankees might also want to take a reality check from one of his recent comments. At the latest BBWAA awards ceremony, Rizzo didn’t hold back when talking about the urgency around Aaron Judge’s prime.

“Baseball is better because Aaron Judge is in it,” he said. Rizzo’s praise serves as a stark reminder of what’s at stake for the Yankees as their championship window narrows.

Judge’s trophy case is already stacked: seven All-Star selections, five Silver Sluggers, and countless individual accolades. But the one thing missing is a World Series ring. And with Judge still very much in his prime, putting up 60-homer seasons and slugging north of .700, this is clearly the Yankees’ best window to win it all.

The problem? Time isn’t exactly on their side. The 2025 season has come and gone, and the time is running out.

Well, Rizzo understands that reality better than most. He retired at 34, and Judge is now 33, right in that stretch where every season matters a little more. So, if the Yankees want to truly capitalize on Judge’s greatness, they need to move fast and make those championship pushes count!