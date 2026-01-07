At this point, the New York Yankees might as well put on their PJs and go to sleep, because it looks like their offseason is over. Every player they have been interested in, from Kazuma Okamoto to Tatsuya Imai to now, another star ace has signed with another team. And the Yankees fans are not happy with how Brian Cashman is handling this.

It was reported by Ken Rosenthal that, “Cubs close to acquiring RHP Edward Cabrera from Marlins.”

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade with the Miami Marlins to acquire Edward Cabrera, adding control through 2028. Miami will receive a package of position-player prospects, including top outfielder Owen Caissie, long targeted while medical records were reviewed. Cabrera posted a 3.53 ERA, struck out 150 batters, and threw 137 2/3 innings across 26 starts in 2025.

Yankees fans are frustrated with Brian Cashman, seeing the Cubs move decisively while New York’s offseason remains quiet. The team has made only minor additions, including Trent Grisham on a $22.25 million qualifying offer, missing out on Kazuma Okamoto and Tatsuya Imai.

The perception of inactivity amplifies frustration as the Yankees risk entering the season with a weakened rotation behind key injured starters.

Rumors linked the Yankees to Cabrera for weeks, creating hope that a significant addition was imminent before Chicago acted. Jon Heyman confirmed the Yankees were never close, leaving fans realizing New York failed to compete for the high-upside starter.

This revelation highlights a misstep in front office urgency and adds to an already quiet winter, missing impactful names.

Without Cabrera, the Yankees’ rotation appears fragile with Max Fried, Luis Gil, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Yarbrough. The team lacks a frontline starter capable of keeping games close while Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón recover from injuries.

If New York does not pursue additional pitching help, their early-season struggles could compromise the 2026 campaign before it even begins.

Brian Cashman watched Edward Cabrera land in Chicago while Yankees fans refreshed feeds, annoyed. Ken Rosenthal’s report confirmed the Chicago Cubs acted decisively, leaving New York linked only to rumors. Owen Caissie heads to Miami, and the Yankees’ offseason quietly closes without answers again.

Bronx fans angry after Brian Cashman lets another ace walk away from the Yankees

The New York Yankees front office, led by Brian Cashman, watched as Edward Cabrera slipped through their fingers to the Cubs. Fans refreshed their feeds in disbelief, wondering how a team with cash and need could fall short. Meanwhile, whispers about Steve Cohen being a secret Yankees fan only add fuel to Bronx frustrations. Cashman’s inaction feels like a masterclass in letting opportunity vanish.

Yankees fans erupted after news of Cabrera heading to Chicago, saying, “Yankees fans in shambles.” Many have been frustrated all offseason as the team remained mostly quiet and inactive. Missing out on key players like Edwin Diaz intensified anger toward Brian Cashman. The Cubs’ decisive move highlighted New York’s lack of urgency, tipping fans completely over the edge.

“Yankees front office f**kin suck at their jobs. This is why I don’t have a favorite team anymore,” captures rising fan anger after missing Edward Cabrera. New York’s quiet offseason, including failing to land Munetaka Murakami despite talks, has only deepened frustration. The Yankees’ minimal additions while rotation holes linger amplify the sense of front office inaction. Fans feel that yet another opportunity slipped away without decisive action from Cashman.

Fans reacted to the Cabrera news with “Brian Cashman this offseason,” posting a Homer Simpson asleep. Yankees supporters have been frustrated all winter while the team made mostly minor moves, adding Ryan Yarbrough and Paul DeJong instead of impact pieces. Missing out on pitcher Tatsuya Imai to the Astros further inflamed discontent over Cashman’s cautious approach. The sleepy meme captured Bronx angst as months of inactivity finally tipped fans into open anger.

Fans reacted to the Cabrera news with “@Yankees are a broke organization,” echoing payroll frustration. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has said he’d prefer a lower payroll after spending $319 million in 2025, but hasn’t committed to major new spending for 2026. Steinbrenner also stressed expenses like stadium costs offset revenue, pushing a narrative of financial caution that bugs fans.

Fans expressed outrage after Cabrera joined the Cubs, saying, “Brian Cashman … What a clown !!” Yankees supporters have been frustrated all offseason as the team remained mostly inactive and quiet. Missing out on pitchers and failing to make major rotation moves deepened the anger toward Cashman. The comment reflects growing impatience as Bronx fans watch rivals act decisively while New York hesitates.

The Yankees watched Edward Cabrera join the Cubs while Bronx fans vented their frustration online loudly. Brian Cashman’s cautious approach continues to fuel criticism, highlighting New York’s quiet and ineffective offseason. Hal Steinbrenner’s financial restraint only adds to fan anger as rivals make decisive roster moves quickly.