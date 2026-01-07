At this point, the New York Yankees might as well put on their PJs and go to sleep, because it looks like their offseason is over. Every player they have been interested in, from Kazuma Okamoto to Tatsuya Imai to now, another star ace has signed with another team. And the Yankees fans are not happy with how Brian Cashman is handling this.

It was reported by Ken Rosenthal that, “Cubs close to acquiring RHP Edward Cabrera from Marlins.”

Chicago finalized a trade with Miami for Edward Cabrera, adding help under team control through 2028. Miami will receive position prospects headlined by outfielder Owen Caissie, long targeted while reviewing medical records. Cabrera posted a 3.53 ERA, 150 strikeouts, and 137 2/3 innings across 26 starts last season.

The move ends months of talks, as Chicago preferred cost-controlled pitching before pursuing offensive upgrades.

Brian Cashman watched Edward Cabrera land in Chicago while Yankees fans refreshed feeds, annoyed. Ken Rosenthal’s report confirmed the Chicago Cubs acted decisively, leaving New York linked only to rumors. Owen Caissie heads to Miami, and the Yankees’ offseason quietly closes without answers again.