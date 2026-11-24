The Yankees have added another arm to their bullpen, but the move has left fans wanting more. Brent Suter brings experience and dependable innings, yet his arrival has raised fresh questions about New York’s bigger plans. With Adrian Morejon still unsigned, supporters are beginning to wonder whether the Yankees are settling for less than they expected.

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“Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028,” reported MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

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The 1-year, $4 million agreement gives the bullpen another experienced left-hander for 2027. Suter can provide useful innings, although many expected a bigger addition. Their frustration is not simply about welcoming another reliever. It concerns the quality of the arm they hoped the Yankees would land.

One fan mocked that expectation, writing, “Yankee fans told me they were getting Morejon tho?”

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Suter’s 2026 told two stories:

A 4.12 ERA in 63 innings with the Angels, then a 1.63 ERA in 27 innings with Atlanta. The Braves’ turnaround is what the Yankees are banking on. Suter logged more than twice as many innings and appearances with Los Angeles (63.1 IP in 41 games) as he did with Atlanta after his trade (27.2 IP in 13 games), giving his Angels numbers more exposure to variance and tougher stretches. He struck out 23 and walked 8 during those 13 appearances with the Braves.

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That finish gives the Yankees reason to believe he can cover useful innings. His workload could also ease pressure on Brent Headrick after 81 appearances last season. With the Angels, Suter carried a heavier workload that included three starts and frequent multi-inning relief. In Atlanta, he joined a contending bullpen with defined high-leverage arms like Raisel Iglesias, allowing him to pitch more situationally and play to his strengths as a soft-tossing ground-ball and weak-contact pitcher.

Still, Suter’s numbers do not match the recent results Morejon brings to the market.

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The 27-year-old recorded a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP across 86 innings. He had also posted a 2.08 ERA over 73.2 innings during 2025. Morejon has shown he can miss bats while handling a heavy relief workload.

Morejon’s 2.83 ERA and 107 Ks show he is a premium reliever; Suter’s 3.36 ERA places him a tier below.

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One Yankees fan responded, “Weird way to spell Adrian Morejon.”

The reaction showed how quickly supporters returned to the same unanswered question.

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The Yankees have been connected to Morejon, and supporters expected them to remain serious contenders. He routinely covers more than an inning per outing, pairing a triple-digit sinker with a changeup for a 30.4% strikeout rate and 58% ground-ball rate. Morejon could become a matchup versatility alongside Tim Hill.

He was a prominent trade target before reaching free agency this winter. Morejon declined the Padres’ $23.15 million qualifying offer and became a leading market option. But right now, the Suter deal can impact the Yankees’ aggression towards Morejon.

Another fan summed up the frustration: “Wanted Morejon but didn’t have Morejon money.”

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That comment reflects a belief that the Yankees sometimes avoid major commitments for top talent. Yet their recent spending, Bellinger’s $162.5M deal, Grisham’s return, complicates that narrative. Suter’s arrival has also raised questions about the bullpen’s left-handed balance.

One fan asked, “Why do we need 2 Tim Hills lol,” questioning the decision.

Tim Hill finished 2026 with a 4.60 ERA across 67 appearances and 58.2 innings. Suter posted better run prevention than Hill, so the comparison needs some context. His 3.36 ERA and 91 innings make him useful, not a direct replacement. However, the Yankees still need a more dominant late-inning arm if Morejon remains available.

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Yankees catchers combined for a .598 OPS in 2026, one of the team’s weakest positions. Austin Wells finished with a .624 OPS, while J.C. Escarra and Ali Sánchez offered little offensive support. The club also needed another dependable bat after Paul Goldschmidt left for the Mets.

That is why the latest move has left the Bleacher Creatures questioning the front office’s priorities.

One fan wrote, “Is any other Yankees fan out there wondering what the f— the Yankees are doing???”

Brian Cashman has called the bullpen a priority, so adding relief help makes sense. Yet the catching position and lineup also needed attention after an uneven 2026 campaign. Adding Suter could signal a pivot toward spreading the budget across multiple needs rather than going all-in on Morejon.

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The Yankees can still pursue Morejon while searching for offensive upgrades elsewhere. Until those moves arrive, Suter’s signing will invite comparisons with the bigger addition fans wanted.