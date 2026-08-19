Yankees Fans Have Had Enough as Aaron Boone Takes Heat Over His Management

Zero World Series championships. One appearance in 8 years. That’s the record for the person who replaced Joe Girardi as the New York Yankees manager in 2018. Despite strong regular-season records and 7 playoff appearances, Aaron Boone has yet to win over Yankees Nation. And the critics particularly question his handling of high-pressure games. Some fans are now looking back at the Girardi era, wondering if the franchise took a wrong turn.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Joe Girardi took the Yankees one game away from the World Series and was fired, and then went on to hire Aaron Boone as his replacement. 9 years later, how do we feel about this?” The Yankee Report posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boone is in the 9th year of his managerial tenure with the Pinstripes and has a 766-552 record in regular seasons. He helped the team lead the AL East in 3 seasons, missing the playoffs only in 2023. This year, they are 2nd in the division with a 70-55 record and an 8.5-game cushion in the Wild Card race. None of these numbers are remotely bad. But the central debate is surrounding his accomplishment when the stakes rise. And the fact that he has yet to win a ring despite 7 postseason appearances hasn’t helped his cause.

And this inadvertently brought Girardi back into the comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former manager led the Yankees from 2008 to 2017. Girardi has a 910-710 record in the regular season, and the team topped the division in 3 different seasons (with 6 playoff appearances) in his tenure. Girardi won the World Series in 2009. Fans also point out his final year, when their season ended with a Game 7 ALCS loss to the Houston Astros. He was just one win away from reaching another World Series. And given how the Astros were involved in sign-stealing in that postseason, many fans often disregard the loss for the Yankees.

And many loyalists still prefer the former skipper’s thoughtful yet stern managerial style. From benching Robinson Canó for lack of hustle to removing franchise icon and longtime friend Jorge Posada from the everyday lineup, Girardi was never afraid to make tough decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, fans have often complained that Boone keeps repeating himself after defeats. And his remarks have often made the diehards feel like he was only trying to convince himself that the team would eventually turn things around. And their criticism has now grown beyond postgame conferences to questions about his decision-making.

“I still don’t know how Boone has survived this long,” wrote one fan under The Yankees Report’s post. Another Yankees loyalist followed suit, saying, “Boone should have been fired after 2024 and his postseason handling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The only World Series appearance for New York under Boone’s tenure was in 2024. They lost 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won the championship 3 times in the last 6 years.

“Boone cannot manage big games. He is the Achilles heel. Never mind cashman who makes bad move after bad move,” read one comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the way the Yankees lineup has been struggling with a .229 batting average (29th in the league) has done little to subdue the noise. That’s why some fans consider the move from Girardi to Aaron Boone as the “Biggest downgrade” for the Pinstripes. And there are many who openly claim that “Girardi is far better than Boone.”

Despite the issues in offense, the rotation has managed to keep the New York Yankees in a good position this season. And the fans expect that the return of injured players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger can significantly change the scene for the franchise. But without an immediate World Series championship, the debate surrounding Boone is likely to continue.