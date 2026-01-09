Yankees Fans Push for Harsh Decision After Cody Bellinger Refuse to Settle for Less

A nine-figure standoff is testing the loyalty of Yankees fans, and Cody Bellinger appears to be losing. Newly reported contract demands from agent Scott Boras are shedding light on the stalemate between the Yankees and the star outfielder.

“I’m told Bellinger is also seeking $36-$37 million per year. The Yankees think that’s crazy, too, although there’s room for negotiation in that regard,” reported Bob Klapisch.

Cody Bellinger stands as one of the most valuable free agents on the market today. Teams value his power, defense, and versatility, making him a rare multi-position impact player option. The New York Yankees see him as a lineup stabilizer after a season filled with questions offensively. That importance explains why his free agency has quietly shaped much of the offseason talk.

Bellinger backed his market value with strong numbers during his 2025 season in New York.

He hit .272 with a .334 on-base percentage, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs total. His 5.1 WAR ranked among the best Yankees outfield seasons in the past decade statistically. That production justified New York’s offering over 30 million annually to keep him long-term.

Despite that, Bellinger and Scott Boras have reportedly targeted roughly $36 to $37 million per year. That figure sits near the top free agent Kyle Tucker’s projections of around $37 to $38 million per year.

As Bellinger’s ask seems harder to justify, no team has moved decisively toward matching those contract demands so far.

This stalemate has slowly shifted the mood among Yankees fans. Many now view the price as limiting flexibility, especially with other needs like starting rotation and bullpen remaining on the roster.

That has drawn attention toward alternatives like Bo Bichette, who remains in contact with the New York Yankees.

Cody Bellinger faces harsh reaction from Yankees fans after recent asking price reveal

One Yankees fan said, “If you’re going that high, get the better player in Tucker or go get Bichette,” reflecting frustration over Belli’s annual ask. With Kyle Tucker‘s projections, he offers 39 home runs with 100 RBIs potential from last season. Bo Bichette hit .311 with 18 homers and 94 RBIs, showing consistent contact and lineup stability for the Blue Jays. The comment captures fans’ belief that the Yankees could get more overall value by pivoting from Bellinger.

Another commented, “There’s no more than three teams bidding for him. So good luck sitting ST out. Boras is destroying baseball.” Fans believe Boras is hurting baseball because his tactics inflate player demands beyond reasonable market value. This comment just reminded us of a 2018 Bleacher Report by Josh Benjamin, where he wrote, “Boras’ negotiating style is ruining the integrity of the game and could possibly bankrupt teams, and the man doesn’t even know it.” This was in reference to the Milwaukee Brewers’ legend Prince Fielder, who left the team for $214 million, 9-year contract with the Detroit Tigers.

The reputation here lies that instead of getting the best possible pay from a team where a player shone, Boras keeps pushing them away to a team where revenue comes from.

“I don’t think he’s worth more than 25/30 mil a year tbh.. very solid, but I would rather put the money elsewhere,” wrote another, showing concern over Bellinger’s ask. The fan acknowledges Bellinger’s 2025 stats, calling him solid. However, they feel that paying above $30 million per year exceeds market value for a player with injury history. This reflects a sentiment that the Yankees should consider alternatives if the price remains fixed.

One comment read, “Guy is delusional. Judges’ annual rate is $40 mil, and this guy thinks he’s 3-4 mil range of him GTFO.” The fan compares Aaron Judge’s 2025 season, with 35 home runs and 98 RBIs, as justification for his $40 million salary. While solid, Bellinger falls short of Judge’s consistent elite production. The comment reflects frustration that Bellinger’s contract expectations are close to a clear franchise cornerstone like Judge.

Then, one suggested, “Defer money like the Dodgers do and get it done,” urging action on Bellinger’s ask. The Dodgers defer salaries like Edwin Díaz’s $69 million deal, spreading payments until 2047 to manage roster flexibility. This strategy allows teams to acquire multiple high-priced players, as seen with Ohtani’s $680 million deferred contract. The comment reflects fans’ belief that the Yankees could sign big names without exceeding short-term payroll limits.

Cody Bellinger’s demand has turned patience into pressure for the Yankees’ front office. Fans argue that Scott Boras’ tactics distort the market, leaving teams hesitant and negotiations stalled. Some suggest following the Dodgers’ deferred money model, showing the Yankees can buy talent without breaking payroll limits. Do you think that can be a way out?