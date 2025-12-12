Yankees Feared to Get Outspent on Cody Bellinger by Blood Rival Amid Brian Cashman’s Propaganda to Justify Offseason Silence

“We’ll go to town to improve our weakness,” were the words Brian Cashman used when asked about his plans for the offseason. But now they are at risk of being called a failure this offseason. After the Mets lost Pete Alonso, they are going all out for Cody Bellinger. And the Yankees are about to feel the heat of not willing to spend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Last year it was Soto, this year it’s Bellinger,” said Chris McMonigle on WFAN. “I am as nervous as ever of the Mets stepping up and taking him from the Yankees yet again because he’s a perfect fit.”

After Kyle Schwarber signed a five-year, $150 million deal with Philadelphia, Cody Bellinger’s market value spiked immediately. His .272 average with 29 home runs in 2025 reinforced projections near $182 million for a six-year deal. Bellinger now ranks among the top remaining power bats available after Pete Alonso’s $155 million agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams tracking power and defensive versatility identified him as a clear solution for middle-of-the-order needs.

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have not shown significant spending in the current offseason. The Yankees’ payroll is projected to be near $282 million, and only Grisham and Yarbrough have joined the roster. Meanwhile, the Mets allowed Pete Alonso to depart without matching Baltimore’s offer. Both teams are very cautious about spending despite their fan base expecting big roster improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Cashman is facing a lot of heat for a largely silent offseason despite early promises to solve roster gaps. He described the current market as “tough” and negotiations with other teams as challenging. No major free agent additions beyond Bellinger have been pursued. This has left the Bronx side of New York on the edge of their seat and wishing for a move.

Cashman referenced internal depth and controllable players as justification for the quiet offseason so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But the Mets are not going to hold back. The Mets now appear willing to exceed traditional limits to secure Cody Bellinger, potentially reaching a $200 million contract. Yankees may hesitate to match that offer, which could shift the balance of power in the AL East. Losing Bellinger might impact postseason projections, creating a crucial difference for either team.

The current market has made timing and decisiveness central to New York baseball’s winter strategy.

Brian Cashman’s patience may cost the Yankees Cody Bellinger and postseason stability in 2026. David Stearns’ willingness to overspend highlights the Mets’ determination to seize New York baseball supremacy. In this high-stakes winter, one misstep could leave the Bronx team watching Queens celebrate victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Yankees lose Cody Bellinger, what next?

If Cody Bellinger slips through their fingers, the Yankees could be left juggling hope and inexperience while the Mets quietly sharpen their claws. It’s a scenario where ambition meets reality, and the Bronx brass might have to decide whether to trust rookies or overpay elsewhere.

The Yankees’ outfield situation remains uncertain heading into 2026, with Cody Bellinger’s future unresolved. Bellinger, who starred in left field last season, faces interest from seven teams, including the Mets. Internal options include Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones, both promising but inexperienced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees could also consider Kyle Tucker, but it looks like they are not willing to spend on Bellinger; Tucker is well out of their reach, asking almost $40 million per year.

If they miss out on Bellinger, they will have to rely on Dominguez and Jones. This is not only a huge downgrade but a significant risk the Yankees take due strikeouts and defensive deficiencies. Domínguez posted a .569 OPS from the right side and ranked last in Outs Above Average. Jones hit .274 with 35.4 percent strikeouts, showing inconsistency despite a Triple-A promotion.

Without Bellinger, the Yankees may face gaps in left field, forcing urgent trades or overpaying elsewhere, which could disrupt roster balance and challenge the team’s championship aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ next moves will define whether 2026 becomes a proving ground or a cautionary tale. Losing Cody Bellinger could leave Domínguez and Jones exposed under immense pressure from expectations. The Bronx brass must act decisively, or fans might witness a championship window quietly closing in real time.