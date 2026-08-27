Yankees’ Fernando Cruz Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Sign 33-Year-Old in Rotation Shuffle

Brian Cashman did not replenish the New York Yankees’ bullpen with fresh arms during the trade deadline. Now, the Yankees’ right-handed setup man, Fernando Cruz, has landed on the IL, and his chances of returning this season are next to none. The Yankees will have to navigate the playoffs without one of their most reliable arms of 2026.

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After Tuesday’s outing, the Yankees placed him on the IL on the trainer’s recommendation without even waiting for MRI results or further diagnosis. However, if the Yankees or Cruz were holding onto any hope, the imaging results completely dashed it.

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MRI showed Cruz has a partial tear in his UCL, and manager Aaron Boone spoke about a potential Tommy John surgery.

“Boone said Fernando Cruz has a partial tear of the UCL. Will get a second opinion. But Tommy John surgery is on the table,” reported Joel Sherman on X.

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After a dominant first half, Cruz’s stuff has been faltering lately, especially his splitter.

On Tuesday, he surrendered a home run to Jeremy Peña on a 91 mph fastball. The velocity is considerably lower than his season average of 93.1 mph.

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Fernando Cruz entered August after posting a 2.31 ERA in July, having allowed only 1 home run and 5 runs across 11.2 innings. But he has struggled on the mound since then.

Cruz has surrendered 6 runs and 4 home runs so far in August across 8.0 innings.

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The RHP has been one of the Yankees’ top set men all season. His 19 holds are only second to southpaw Brent Headrick in 2026.

Following the Yankees’ loss to the Astros on Tuesday, Cruz spoke with athletic trainer Tim Lentych. He also left the stadium with Lentych after speaking to the reporters.

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Cruz claimed he was feeling healthy at the time. But that was evidently not the case, as the diagnosis revealed.

“Anytime you have that and the trainers feel like an IL situation before getting the results,” manager Boone said before the MRI results came in. “So we’ll see what we have and then attack it from there.”

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If Cruz undergoes Tommy John surgery, he will likely miss the entire 2027 season while recovering. However, if he opts for an internal brace surgery instead, he might make a late-season return in 2027.

Cruz will not be available for a full season before 2028, when he will be 38 years old.

The Yankees’ rotation has been on a rollercoaster ride lately.

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They have made multiple roster moves, including the addition of a 33-year-old veteran pitcher. However, all the moves are connected to recent injury developments.

Max Fried’s IL placement coincided with Carlos Rodon’s return. However, Ryan Weathers’ low-grade left forearm flexor strain opened up a rotation hole. The Yankees recalled Elmer Rodriguez from Triple-A to take up that spot. They also transferred Kervin Castro to the 60-day IL to make room for their latest addition.

The Yankees sign Michael Fulmer

The New York Yankees signed Michael Fulmer to a major league deal on August 26 and added him to their 40-man roster.

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He was pitching for the Los Angeles Angels and threw three scoreless games for the franchise this year. The Angels designated him for assignment on Sunday. Fulmer cleared waivers and opted for free agency when the Yankees signed him. He has also revealed that the Yankees were the first team to show interest after he became a free agent.

“I’m excited to get him here,” Boone said, per ESPN. “Obviously it’s a guy that’s got a lot of experiences, had a lot of success in the big leagues, has been through a lot on the injury front. He’s a guy that’s had a good season and is throwing the ball well and hopefully he can come here and grab a role.”

The 33-year-old recorded his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers and won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2016. Fulmer also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and has missed the entire 2024 season due to elbow surgery.

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In 9 seasons, Fulmer has been through six teams, including the Tigers, Twins, Cubs, Red Sox, Angels, and now the Yankees. He holds a 37-50 record with a 3.92 ERA in 269 appearances.

After going through four teams in 2 seasons, Fulmer would hope to find a stable home in the Bronx.