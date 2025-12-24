Yankees Find Cody Bellinger Replacement as Brian Cashman Moves to Foil Mets’ Trade Plans, Per Insider

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are in a battle for Cody Bellinger. And we know that he is going to end up in one of the two teams, even though there are other teams involved. But it looks like the Yankees have a good backup plan if they do miss out on Cody Bellinger, and so do the Mets.

And according to MLB insider Jon heyman the backup is the Reds’ outfielder Austin Hays.

“The Yankees also have checked in on Austin Hays. Hays becomes more realistic for them if they are unable to retain their No. 1 target, Cody Bellinger,” reported Jon Heyman.

The New York Mets have shown consistent interest in veteran outfielder Austin Hays, tracking him closely this offseason. Hays posted a .266 average with 15 home runs and 105 wRC+ across 103 games in 2025. With Jeff McNeil traded to the Athletics and Brandon Nimmo sent to the Rangers, the Mets have significant outfield openings to fill.

The team projects Hays’ market value at $5.1 million, making him a cost-effective option for substantial playing time.

For the Mets, Hays is not a backup but a key contributor in left field, complementing their existing lineup. Juan Soto and Tyrone Taylor remain the only holdovers, while top prospect Carson Benge could challenge for center field duties. Adding Hays would provide lefty-hitting depth, as he recorded a .949 OPS and 155 wRC+ against southpaws in 2025.

His versatility allows him to play left and occasionally center, helping balance the team’s offensive and defensive options. But with the Yankees there, it’s not going to be easy to get him.

The Yankees entered the race for Hays, viewing him as a backup in case Cody Bellinger signs elsewhere. Cody Bellinger remains their primary target, and Hays would mainly platoon with Jasson Dominguez against left-handed pitching. Hays hit .309 with a .949 OPS against lefties last season, providing strong situational value for the Yankees’ lineup.

This shift introduces a direct competition scenario between New York’s teams, adding pressure on both Brian Cashman and David Stearns to secure outfield depth.

If Hays joins the Mets, he could immediately slot into a starting role, enhancing their 2026 roster flexibility and offensive production. For the Yankees, he offers a strategic hedge, ensuring left-handed hitting remains strong if Bellinger departs. His career average of .262 with 83 home runs and 312 RBIs over eight seasons underlines consistent offensive output.

The pursuit of Hays highlights a tight offseason race, promising fans in both cities a high-stakes battle to watch closely.

The Mets and Yankees have turned Austin Hays into the season’s most unexpected chess piece. Bellinger’s decision now dictates whether Hays becomes a starting star or a strategic bench option. New York’s front offices prove even backup plans can create headlines, drama, and sleepless nights.