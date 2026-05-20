Yankees Given Blunt Reality Check as Aaron Boone Prepares to Bring Back Gerrit Cole After Prolonged Absence

The New York Yankees desperately need a reliable ninth-inning arm. Their last three games have made that much clear. The Yankees’ bullpen has been a liability for the franchise since last year, when it finished with a 4.37 ERA. During last weekend’s Subway Series finale, they blew a 5-1 lead and allowed the New York Mets to pull off a 7-6 win. If the Yankees want to keep their World Series hopes alive, they need to reevaluate their relief pitching, especially their closing options.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Yankees’ success against the Toronto Blue Jays in the last two matchups came with ninth-inning scares. Recent outings from David Bednar and Camilo Doval suggest the team still has not found the ideal arm to record the twenty-seventh out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Klapisch of NJ.com noted, “I’m convinced whoever will close for the Yankees in the postseason isn’t here yet… The Bombers have been burning through closers year after year, chasing Mariano Rivera’s legacy. Clearly, no one’s measured up for very long.”

In recent years, the Yankees have gone through multiple closers, including Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, and Aroldis Chapman. None of them, however, became a long-term solution, which is why the club currently depends on Bednar and Doval. The Yankees have also been missing ace Gerrit Cole for the past fourteen months.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, against the Blue Jays, Aaron Boone sent Doval out to close the game with a two-run lead. However, his 22-pitch outing started nervously. A walk to Andres Gimenez and a single from Ernie Clement immediately put two runners on base. A sacrifice fly from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then cut the lead to one run.

A groundball from Daulton Varsho on a 99-mph cutter almost blew the save, as the right-hander failed to cover first with Ben Rice away from the bag. Doval’s late reaction put the tying and go-ahead runners on base. Much to the Yankees’ relief, Kazuma Okamoto’s grounder went straight to Anthony Volpe to end the inning. Despite posting a 5.40 ERA this year, Doval still recorded his second save for the Yankees.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wasn’t deterred. Doval told NJ.com, “I’ve had good experience closing games; it’s something I’ve done in my career. I’m always happy with the opportunity given to me. At the same time, winning means a lot. It’s just being able to contribute.”

That said, the win did not hide the Yankees’ ninth-inning concerns. If Doval’s outing was close to disaster, then Bednar’s performances on Sunday and Monday were equally worrying.

ADVERTISEMENT

After blowing the Yankees’ 6-3 lead by giving up a three-run homer to the Mets’ Tyrone Taylor on Sunday, Boone sent Bednar into the ninth again on Monday. Entering a two-run game, the closer was shaky from the start. He opened the inning with a walk and then allowed a one-run double that chipped away at the Yankees’ lead.

Bednar eventually stranded the tying and go-ahead runners, though, retiring George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. one after another to close the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, he had a mantra for the game. “Just find a way,” Bednar said, per MLB.com. “There’s a way out of every situation. I think it really just comes down to executing one pitch at a time and really slowing it all down. As simple as it sounds, it’s a lot harder to do.”

By the end of Monday night, after giving up two walks and a run, Bednar held a 1-3 record with a 5.14 ERA.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Yankees want to end their World Series drought this season, then flirting with danger every ninth inning might not be their best bet. To fix their bullpen woes, they have called up reliever Yovanny Cruz from Triple-A, after optioning Elmer Rodriguez. The 26-year-old right-hander holds a 5-1 record in 15 games so far. Cruz has posted a 3.00 ERA across 18.0 innings with a 2.56 K/BB ratio. Manager Boone can now get a look at how he fares against the big-league hitters.

With Cole’s return nearing, the Yankees will receive a major boost to their rotation, especially with Max Fried currently on the IL. Once Cole is fully stretched out and able to pitch deep into games, it could also help ease some of their late-inning problems. The ace would also bring a much-needed veteran presence to the clubhouse.

Gerrit Cole returns on Friday

Gerrit Cole has not pitched in a major league game since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. After missing 14 months due to Tommy John surgery, the Yankees ace is set to make his season debut on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his most recent rehab start on Saturday, Cole threw five innings, with his fastball touching 99.6 mph.

“It’s just a blessing to play the game, and you get a better sense of that once you’re removed from it. Just getting back into that environment, and not taking that for granted, it’s exciting for sure,” remarked Cole, ahead of his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boone had initially planned one more outing for Cole in the minors, throwing 86 pitches again, before bringing him back. However, at Citi Field on Sunday, Cole reportedly arrived ready to make his next start at the big leagues.

“We just felt like he has done everything he needs to be ready to compete now at this level,” Boone told MLB.com. “So I’ll be really excited to get him back. I’m excited for him, knowing the long road that it’s been — the blood, sweat, and tears you put in the rehab process to get back.”

Meanwhile, Fried has landed on the IL with a bone bruise in his throwing elbow.

Cole will take the mound against the AL East toppers, the Tampa Bay Rays, to start the season. He holds a 153-80 career record, with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.