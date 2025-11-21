Yankees Given $325M Lifeline as Unexpected Anthony Volpe Replacement Hits Offseason Market

Looks like the Yankees are drowning in options this offseason. First, there was the possibility of landing Kyle Tucker, then the idea of bringing Cody Bellinger back, and even boosting the rotation with Tarik Skubal. And now there’s suddenly another twist… This time, involving their shortstop situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After Anthony Volpe’s rough defensive year and a weak .212/.272/.391 slash line, it’s pretty obvious they need help at the position. And out of nowhere, the Rangers have come forward with what might be a dream offer for New York… Although it carries a substantial price tag that could slow down their entire spending spree.

“The Rangers are looking to shed payroll and are reportedly open to moving Corey Seager. Seager isn’t on the Yankees’ no-trade list, which means he’d be eligible to be dealt to New York with no veto rights.” TheYanksOnly shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if you think back to last season, one of the Yankees’ biggest trouble spots was shortstop.

According to FanGraphs, New York tied with the Rays for the fifth-worst WAR at the position in 2025—just 1.2. And that’s why someone like Corey Seager suddenly looks like the perfect fix.

Notably, Seager put up a strong .271/.373/.487 line with 21 HRs this year, and his WAR ranked seventh among shortstops.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this came despite losing a significant time due to injury. Hence, just when the Yankees are still grappling with Volpe, that kind of production would’ve made a massive difference for them.

However, why would Texas even consider moving him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Reportedly, the Rangers want to trim their payroll, and Seager’s contract is a big chunk of it. He’s still owed nearly $190 million over the next six years from his $325 million deal, so offloading that money could help Texas reset.

Hence, for approx $190 million, the Yankees could land a five-time All-Star, and since New York isn’t on Seager’s no-trade list, a deal is at least possible. But bringing in a player of his caliber would definitely come at a steep price.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees need to pay a good price

Well, if the Yankees take on Seager’s remaining salary, that still leaves the question of what they’d have to send back to Texas. To move their 2x World Series MVP, the Rangers would almost certainly want at least one big-league piece in return.

And we think Ryan McMahon feels like the most realistic starting point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why? Because he was just acquired at the deadline, he’s an easy trade chip, and moving him would open up third base for Anthony Volpe or Jose Caballero. It also clears a path for top prospect George Lombard Jr. whenever he’s ready, even if he’s not expected to handle the everyday job in 2026.

However, the demand doesn’t end here.

On top of that, Texas would likely want pitching help. That means someone like Bryce Cunningham, New York’s No. 5 prospect, could be on the table. And with the Yankees lacking position-player depth in the minors, they’d probably have to dip into their better young arms to get a deal done.

But let’s not ignore that sending out that much talent could come back to haunt them down the line… Especially if their farm system thins out too much.