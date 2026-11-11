Yankees GM Admits Big Mistake Concerning Aaron Judge’s Injury Status

For a franchise that prides itself on keeping its house in order at least in front of the media, the New York Yankees found themselves struggling with a problem that went far beyond the baseball diamond in 2026. Aaron Judge’s injury woes limited the captain to just 66 games, but the bigger concern was how the organization handled the situation in front of the media. Conflicting messages from Judge and manager Aaron Boone about the severity of his right calf strain and his recovery timeline ahead of the postseason exposed an unusual disconnect within the Yankees’ leadership.

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Now, GM Brian Cashman has acknowledged the communication missteps and promised improvements, signaling that the franchise knows it has more than just an injury-management issue to fix.

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“Just externally, how we communicate with you guys, I think we’ll be better at that as we move forward than we were as this 2026 campaign went. I don’t think that’ll be as much of an issue as we move forward.” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner quoted Cashman. “I’ve had conversations with Judgey. I think we’re going to be in a better spot than that because we try to avoid the self-inflicted wounds of trying to do all that. Sometimes it can get you tongue-tied. But I don’t disagree with you that it does not reflect well, even though it’s not intended to do it that way. It’s like a balancing act, and sometimes you get tied up.”

The drama unfolded after Aaron Judge strained the soleus muscle in his right calf on September 16, 2026, during just his seventh game back after missing more than three months with a fractured first right rib. Following an MRI, the Yankees placed him on the 10-day injured list on September 19. He received a platelet-poor plasma (PPP) injection on September 21.

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The next day, Boone told reporters that Judge had sustained a “moderate-grade” calf strain. He stated that the team was planning for Aaron Judge not to be available for the upcoming AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.

However, the Yankees captain publicly pushed back against his manager’s characterization and timeline. He took exception to Boone revealing the specific grade of his diagnosis to the media. He noted that a “moderate strain” heals differently from person to person and reiterated that his goal was to return to right field for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

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Notably, Judge is notoriously protective of his medical details, a habit dating back to a 2018 wrist fracture where initial public timelines proved inaccurate. When Judge prefers to keep injury specifics private, it places Boone in a difficult position during his daily media availability.

Following the public back-and-forth, Boone eventually confirmed that he and Judge spoke privately to clear the air. Boone softened his earlier stance slightly by stating he was not completely ruling out Judge’s return, while praising the captain’s determination to push through rehab.

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Per Cashman, the Yankees will now not only rectify their media communication, but may also have plans around Judge’s position in the lineup.

The Yankees may be planning a different role for Aaron Judge

“I’m sure he’s going to need some DH time. I’m sure he doesn’t want to hear that. He’s an alpha, wants to play every day. But at times you will see Judge playing DH because it’s in his best interest. And what’s in his best interest, and in our best interest, is if we can make sure he can maintain help. He’s one of the game’s best players, and we must keep those guys on the field to go where we want to go,” Cashman added.

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Even while playing through injuries in 2026, Judge hit 18 home runs with a .871 OPS across 237 at-bats. So, reducing his wear and tear in right field is designed to maximize his availability over a full 162-game schedule.

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Despite speculation about moving on from the veteran slugger, the Yankees expect Stanton to return to spring training in 2027. So, balancing DH at-bats between Judge and the 38-year-old Stanton will test the team’s lineup flexibility.

Nevertheless, with Judge taking more days off his feet, the Yankees have young outfield depth to cover the corners and center field, including Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones, and Cody Bellinger.