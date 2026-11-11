Yankees GM Gives Double Updates on Players Suffering Through Injuries Offseason

The Yankees’ 2026 season exposed how quickly injury problems can derail even the strongest plans. Now, as Brian Cashman takes stock at the GM meetings, two major developments could give New York a much-needed reason for optimism heading into 2027.

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“The biggest takeaways right now were Max Fried having surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow… Aaron Judge, fine. Saw a doctor. The whole thing he had going on,” said Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, summarizing Brian Cashman.

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The Yankees received encouraging injury news at the MLB general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas. Brian Cashman confirmed Max Fried is recovering from elbow surgery and expects Aaron Judge to be ready for camp. Fried had a bone spur removed from his left throwing elbow, while Judge completed a follow-up examination on his fractured right first rib. Neither update guarantees a trouble-free 2027, but both offer relief after injuries disrupted the Yankees’ season.

Fried’s surgery did not involve his elbow ligament, easing concerns after two injured-list stints in 2026. Cashman said Fried needs around six weeks to recover and should resume throwing during December’s second week. That timeline leaves Fried on track for a traditional spring training build-up, rather than another lengthy rehabilitation. The bone bruise first appeared in May, when Fried left a start against Baltimore after three innings with posterior elbow soreness.

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Scans revealed the bruise, keeping him out for more than two months before his July return. The problem resurfaced in August, forcing another injured-list stint before he returned on August 29. Fried explained that he had hyperextended his elbow, “banging the two bones back there, and it just irritated a little bit.” He also stressed that “the ligament looks good,” an important distinction given his 2014 Tommy John surgery. He had also dealt with a forearm strain in 2023 and forearm neuritis in 2024 while pitching for Atlanta.

Despite those interruptions, Fried finished 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 104 strikeouts across 112.2 innings. He made 20 regular-season starts, giving the Yankees strong production whenever he was available. Fried also allowed one run and three hits over six innings in the Wild Card win against Boston. But he surrendered four earned runs in 5.2 innings against Tampa Bay in ALDS Game 3, as the Rays won 4-3 and completed the sweep. He finished the postseason 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 11.2 innings.

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Judge’s situation brings another important update after he appeared in only 66 games during 2026. He fractured his right first rib early in the season, but doctors did not diagnose the stress fracture until June 5. Judge had tried playing through the discomfort for nearly six weeks, believing it began after a diving play against Houston. He then missed more than three months before returning, only to suffer a moderate-grade right soleus strain. That injury kept him out of the postseason, leaving the Yankees without their captain.

That absence mattered after Judge hit .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs in 2025. Cashman confirmed Judge completed his follow-up appointment with Dr. Gregory Pearl, who reviewed the rib’s healing.

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“He’s currently in a good place,” Cashman said, adding that Judge should rest through winter and be ready for spring training.

The Yankees won 93 games but were swept by Tampa Bay in the ALDS, making both stars’ health central to their plans. Fried’s return to throwing and Judge’s recovery offer hope, but keeping them healthy will be the Yankees’ biggest challenge.

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Brian Cashman gives update on Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton’s future with the New York Yankees is no longer uncertain heading into the offseason. General manager Brian Cashman confirmed at the GM meetings in Las Vegas that Stanton will remain. The 37-year-old slugger will also report to spring training with the Bronx Bombers next February. This comes after another injury-filled season raised questions about his availability and future role. However, his power numbers explain why New York remains willing to give him another opportunity.

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Stanton has established himself as one of baseball’s most dangerous power hitters throughout his career. He has already collected 456 home runs across 17 MLB seasons, including 59 in 2017. That season, playing for Miami, he led the entire league in home runs. Since joining the Yankees in 2018, he has averaged 40 homers per 162 games. His ability to change a game with one swing remains valuable to New York.

However, recurring injuries have prevented Stanton from delivering that production consistently over recent seasons. Right and left calf strains restricted him to just 77 games during 2025. Despite missing significant time, he still managed 24 home runs that season. His 2026 campaign became even more difficult, with only 24 appearances for the Yankees. Meanwhile, Ben Rice led New York with 41 homers, becoming their only 20-homer hitter.

That offensive gap makes Stanton’s potential contribution particularly important heading into the 2027 season. Financially, the Yankees owe him $15 million for the upcoming campaign. They can decline his 2028 club option by paying a $10 million buyout. MLB Trade Rumors’ Mark Polishuk believes those finances make retaining Stanton a reasonable gamble. “Based on pure finances, therefore, the Yankees may feel emboldened to take a $15MM flier on Stanton to see what he has left in the tank,” Polishuk wrote.

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Polishuk also highlighted Stanton’s impressive 2025 season and 2024 ALCS MVP performance. He believes Stanton can still become dangerous whenever he finds his familiar hitting rhythm. However, keeping him does not necessarily mean handing him everyday designated hitter responsibilities. Given his injury history, New York could manage his workload through occasional starts. He could also provide important power as a pinch hitter during close games. Cashman has secured Stanton’s immediate future, but his eventual role remains the bigger question.