Aaron Judge’s injury-plagued season highlighted just how much offensive firepower the New York Yankees lacked without the captain. Moreover, the Bronx team did not extend a qualifying offer to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. either, leaving him to become a free agent. Now Brian Cashman is looking to address the roster gaps. According to an insider, two established All-Star sluggers have reportedly emerged on their radar.

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In an episode of The Mayor’s Office with Sean Casey, insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the Yankees have checked in with 2B Brandon Lowe and outfielder Randy Arozarena. Both players are coming off productive 2026 campaigns. They could offer significant offensive upgrades to a Yankees lineup that struggled to produce runs, especially against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ALDS.

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The Yankees’ interest in Arozarena and Lowe addresses two different aspects of their offensive needs.

Arozarena spent the 2026 season with the Seattle Mariners, but he rejected the team’s $23.15 million qualifying offer. He is coming off one of the strongest offensive campaigns of his career and is expecting to sign a substantial multi-year contract. The 31-year-old outfielder slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in 154 games. He finished the season with an .865 OPS and recorded 5.5 WAR, per FanGraphs.

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It also earned him another All-Star selection. Notably, Arozarena continued an impressive streak of recording at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases for the sixth consecutive season.

However, it’s his slugger’s right-handedness that makes him a fit for New York’s roster.

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The team had an imbalance in handedness last season, with the Yankees heavily leaning towards left-handedness. They even started Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox with eight lefties in the lineup.

The Yankees also received a combined .709 OPS from their right-handed hitters, with injuries limiting Aaron Judge to just 66 games during the regular season. Arozarena could provide another reliable right-handed option capable of producing power while contributing on the basepaths.

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However, Arozarena is primarily an outfielder, and the Yankees already have Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Spencer Jones occupying various outfield positions. With Giancarlo Stanton also expected to return as the designated hitter, giving regular playing time to Arozarena could require some positional adjustments.

Also, the Yankees are reportedly not the first to check in with Arozarena; the Padres, Blue Jays, and Dodgers are also mentioned as potential suitors.

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While Arozarena would bring another established outfield bat, Brandon Lowe could address a more immediate infield concern.

Brandon Lowe could fix the Yankees’ infield gap

Lowe enjoyed an outstanding 2026 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates after spending previous seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2026, he slashed .260/.331/.493 with 35 homers and 96 RBIs in 150 games. Out of those 35 homers, he pulled 32 to right field, which makes him a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

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Lowe also showcased considerable defensive improvement. His Statcast Fielding Run Value improved from -10 in 2025 to +12 in 2026. He also recorded +15 Outs Above Average this season. Lowe was a finalist for the NL Gold Glove at second base.

More importantly, Lowe could also replace Jazz Chisholm Jr., who became a free agent at the end of the season. Chisholm finished the 2026 campaign with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases, but his departure would leave the Yankees needing to address second base.

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Lowe would offer a different offensive profile, providing considerably more home-run production while also bringing experience at the position.

However, the Yankees have to consider the financial impact of the signing. Like Arozarena, Lowe also rejected a $23.15 million qualifying offer. Hence, the Yankees would have to give up draft-pick compensation.

Although the Yankees have checked in with two prominent offensive players, Cashman also has to address the other priorities of the team.

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The bullpen remains a major concern, as multiple relievers became free agents at the end of the season. The Yankees have already retained left-handed relievers Tim Hill and Brent Suter on one-year contracts, while David Bednar accepted his $23.15 million qualifying offer.

Apart from the gap at second base, the franchise needs to find an improvement at third base as well. Hence, with only a few days remaining before December 1, the Yankees have to figure out their offseason priorities soon.