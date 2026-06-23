Yankees Hit With Tough Blow as 29YO Phenom Leaves Field Mid-Game in Visible Agony

The New York Yankees are in dire need of an upgrade behind the plate; they definitely did not need an injury to worsen the situation. But during the Yankees’ 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, that is exactly what happened. The 29-year-old Yankees righty catcher, who has been hitting .316 since his MLB call-up, was forced to exit the game in visible pain.

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In the seventh inning on Monday, Ali Sanchez was at the plate for the pinstripes. With two outs and the Yankees trailing 1-5, Drew Anderson threw a 97mph fastball to Sanchez. The four-seamer went in and struck the bottom of Sanchez’s right wrist when he was checking his swing. The hit left Sanchez in visible agony as he crouched down to tolerate the ache. He was seen shaking and clutching his wrist from time to time. Talkin’ Yanks posted the video on their X handle.

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After Sanchez’s hit-by-pitch, manager Aaron Boon and athletic trainer Tim Lentik came to check up on him. The 29-year-old left the field with his manager and trainer. Sanchez exited the game halfway through after going 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Following the incident, manager Aaron Boone told SNY, “Initially, he was in a ton of pain. Enough to take him out right away. Hopefully, we get clean on the CT, and it is just a day-to-day thing.”

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Following his wrist injury, Sanchez underwent X-rays. But those fortunately came out negative. The Yankees will reevaluate his situation after he undergoes a CT scan.

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Earlier on April 29, Jasson Dominguez was hit by a pitch during the Yankees’ 3-0 loss against the Texas Rangers. After Nathan Eovaldi’s 89.1 mph cutter hit Dominguez’s elbow, he suffered from discomfort. But the Yankees’ hitter tolerated the pain long enough to run the bases before exiting. His X-rays also came clear, but he underwent a CT scan anyway to rule out any structural damage.

The Yankees called up Ali Sanchez to fulfill their righty-hitting catcher needs. In the minor leagues, Sanchez was playing for Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees have also optioned major league catcher, JC Escarra, to Triple-A. So that leaves only Austin Wells behind the plate for the Yankees.

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On Monday, just a day after the Yankees activated him, Austin Wells came in to pinch run for Sanchez. He scored on Amed Rosario’s two-run home run. Wells also took up the catching duties against the Tigers.

Sanchez was already scheduled to miss a few days of playing time due to paternity leave. But the injury forced him out before that. The Yankees would now hope that Sanchez does not miss more time than his scheduled holiday.

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Meanwhile, the Yankees have reportedly set their sights on a star Minnesota Twins catcher to upgrade their lineup.

Ryan Jeffers— Yankees trade deadline target

If the New York Yankees want to make their playoff bid stronger, they must acquire a catching upgrade. Ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, Brian Cashman must go shopping. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees have already decided who to pursue.

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“The Yankees are making it no secret they want Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline,” wrote Nightengale.

Currently on the IL due to a broken hamate bone, the Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers has emerged as the Yankees’ top target. With Austin Wells struggling (.162 BA), the Yankees need a primary backstop who can hit and handle catching duties.

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Before his injury, Jeffers recorded an elite production for a catcher. He has driven 26 RBI and 7 homers while hitting .295 in 37 games. Jeffers’ fielding percentage is also impressive .996 with only one error. The Twins catcher, who has already started baseball activities, will need to show that the injury has not affected his hitting for the Yankees to pick him.

Jeffers will become a free agent at the end of 2026. He was under a one-year, $6.7 million deal. With the Twins being two games away from a Wild Card Spot, Minnesota now needs to put the catcher on the trade block.