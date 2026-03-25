Yankees INF With No Roster Spot Traded to $2B NL Rival, Hal Steinbrenner Trolled Over Payroll Concerns

The Yankees are making headlines recently as they trim the final roster. Just days after optioning Jasson Dominguez to the minors, the Yankees now moved away from an infielder who just entered the Bronx last December. What’s more surprising is that he is traded to the Nationals for cash considerations! Enough for the fans to wonder if the Yankees’ owner, Hal Steinbrenner, is in urgent cash need.

“The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF Zack Short to the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash considerations,” the Yankees shared via X.

This is the second time this week that the Yankees and their $2 billion worth of NL rivals met in the transaction table. Last Sunday, it was infielder Jorbit Vivas that the Yankees sent to the Nationals in exchange for pitcher Sean Paul Linan. However, this time, the Yankees are getting nothing in exchange other than cash.

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Short, who signed a minor league deal in December and was not on the 40-man roster, had his status clarified only after the trade. The Nationals immediately assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate in Rochester

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Now, while Short may not be an established name among the Bleacher Creatures, his 2026 spring stats could turn heads. He hit .278/.480/.333 in 25 spring plate appearances. Moreover, as per his MLB experience, he is more of a utility man with experience in playing at second base, shortstop, and third base. So, it might be a win-win situation for the Nationals to offer cash for Short. But what about the Yankees?

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Since Short was signed in December, the Yankees fielded him as a non-roster invitee in the spring. Despite his convincing numbers, they decided to ship him for cash. This is in contrast with the Vivas trade. The Yankees managed to get Sean Paul Linan for Jorbit Vivas. Linan is a 21-year-old right-hander and was ranked 27th in the Nationals’ farm system.

He is also coming off a solid 2025 campaign, where he posted a 3.03 ERA with 106 SOs over 77.1 innings. While the Vivas-Linan deal felt like a good exchange for both teams. But giving up a productive player like Short for cash does not.

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Last November, Steinbrenner created quite a stir by hinting at cutting down the payroll. “Would it be ideal if I went down [with the payroll]? Of course,” Steinbrenner said. He argued that a champion team could be fielded with a payroll under the $300 million threshold. Moreover, he also suggested that despite Forbes reporting a $700 million revenue for the Yankees in 2025, the team actually lost money.

So, the fans wonder if this is the reason behind the Yankees trading Short for cash!

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Hal Steinbrenner gets trolled by the Yankees fans

Despite Hal Steinbrenner’s estimated net worth standing at $1.7 billion, fans wonder if he still needs money. “The billionaire needs money?” One fan said. The Yankees, worth $9 billion, surely don’t need cash to survive. But they have self-imposed financial tightening due to their overwhelming luxury tax penalties in 2026.

The Yankees’ 2026 luxury tax payroll is projected to be $325 million. According to Steinbrenner, that number is “unsustainable,” and it would be “ideal” to go down. But we wonder if the cash received from moving away from Short would be enough for the Yankees to deal with their luxury tax.

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While the front office may be trying to offload the extra baggage, the fans are not buying it. To them, it feels less like good management and more like a billionaire being ‘short on cash.’

“Hal sending signals again… Short on Cash,” wrote a fan. “Cash considerations, Music to Hal’s ears,” another added. Talking about cutting off the payroll, Steinbrenner said the Yankees are losing around $100 million every year. It goes as an expense to the city of New York. According to him, the Yankees are the only franchise that is incurring these expenses. And so there’s a need to curtail expenses.

However, for the fans, the owner of a legacy brand like the Yankees, who has $1.7 billion shoudn’t complain about expenses. Especially when his dad, George, was called out for running an “evil empire” in MLB for buying all the big names on the market. On the other hand, Hal made a name for himself for being cost-conscious about anything.

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“The ‘we broke’ Yankees are at it again,” another fan added.

“Now trade Volpe for cash considerations,” one user said. While the Yankees are giving up a few names before the final rostering, fans also wonder why the team is holding onto Anthony Volpe. The guy who led the league last year with 19 defensive errors and a .212 batting average is still on the roster. But the cash crunch is not affecting Volpe’s run with the Bombers.