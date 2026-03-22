Yankees Infielder With No Roster Spot Traded for Nationals’ Top Pitching Prospect

The New York Yankees found themselves in a roster squeeze ahead of Opening Day. So the Washington Nationals grabbed the opportunity for a much-needed left-handed hitting infielder, while the Bronx, in return, got a real prospect to address their pitching development.

“So the Nationals took advantage by acquiring a player who wouldn’t have made New York’s roster,” stated a Nationals insider on social media.

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The Yankees have swapped INF Jorbit Vivas for top pitching prospect Sean Paul Liñan from the Nationals, Andrew Golden reported via X.

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24-year-old Vivas made his MLB debut for the Yankees on May 2, 2025. But he had split his time between the majors and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He recorded a .161 AVG and scored one homer with 5 RBIs. He slashed .270/.389/.364 in the Triple-A. While he showed good contact, his MLB stint was limited to 29 games only.

With dependable hitters like Amed Rosario, Randal Grichuk, and Paul Goldschmidt, the Yankees couldn’t make room for Vivas in the 26-man roster. They couldn’t send him to the minors without placing him on waivers as well.

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Liñan, on the other hand, had a great 2025 season with a 3.03 ERA and 12.3 K/9. He was originally a reliever but made his way to a starting position. Liñan started 15 out of 19 Single-A and High-A games.

He even stepped in as an emergency SP for the Dodgers in Triple-A and struck out 12 hitters in 7.1 innings. His elite performance and impressive changeup are seen as having high upside by the Yankees.

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That’s the explanation behind offloading struggling infielder Jorbit Vivas for a top pitching prospect. Sean Paul Liñan might not be immediately included in the MLB rotation. He will be reserved as a future asset while he sharpens his skills through Double or Triple-A.

This low-drama swap, including the two young players, isn’t necessarily a turning point for either of the clubs. But this is not the first time Vivas and Liñan’s paths have been intertwined.

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Dodgers castoffs Jorbit Vivas and Sean Paul Liñan cross paths again

Vivas’ professional journey began in 2017 when the Dodgers signed him for $300,000. He found consistent appearances for some time. But he was traded to the Yankees alongside Victor González in exchange for a first-round shortstop, Trey Sweeney, in 2023.

Jorbit Vivas was valued for his versatility to handle both second and third base. The Yankees system also projected him as a depth option. But he failed to translate his minor-league consistency into MLB production. He ultimately became expendable in the crowded roster.

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Sean Paul Liñan was a low-cost bet for the LA side as they signed him for $17,500 in 2022. He proved himself as a breakout star through three levels of baseball in 2025. However, the Dodgers included him and RHP Eriq Swan in a Deadline swap to acquire Alex Call from the Nationals.

Liñan has great swing-and-miss potential for the Yankees. New York doesn’t need to hurry with the 21-year-old. But the best part is that they traded out a hitter who failed to prove his worth in the majors and acquired a depth piece that can strengthen the bullpen in years to come.

The Nationals, on the other hand, have a left-handed hitter in their developing roster. The best part? Washington has control over Jorbit Vivas till 2032, and at a minimal cost.

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Both these ex-Dodgers crossing paths isn’t any immediate big news for any of the clubs. It is just a reflection of modern front office chess. It remains to be seen whether each of the players and the clubs can take advantage of the event.