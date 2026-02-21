Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr Speaks Out After Being Accused of Cheating on His Ex-Girlfriend With His Fiancee

Chisholm Jr.’s social media story sparked a fiery response to the recent accusations from his ex-girlfriend. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is trying to move on from his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Brown, but the latter won’t let him. After the 28-year-old announced his engagement to model Ahna Mac, there was already a lot of buzz among the fans. In a recent social media post, his ex-girlfriend accused his fiancée of being insecure. Additionally, she also threw shade at Chisholm Jr. for cheating on her. Brown went on to publicly call out Ahna Mac as the girl he cheated on her with. But Chisholm Jr. has had enough of that.

On his Instagram story, Chisholm Jr. went on to add a picture with his fiancée. However, it was the caption that drew the most amount of attention. His words were cryptic, but it was clear what he was hinting at.

“Never liked side dishes! Always finished a dish before I ate another one! And I might sound weird, but I never liked eating two different dishes at the same time.”

He tagged his fiancée with the words, “Always been my main course.” Not only that, but even Ahna Mac refuses to back down. She doubled down on her stance while clarifying that the previous post wasn’t even about her in the first place. “Girl, you’re talking about cheating—you were out of the picture when I got there, because I made sure you were out of the picture.”

This entire incident has been going on for nearly two months, since Ahna Mac and Chisholm Jr.’s engagement on December 25th. At first, Mac noticed that Brown was following Chisholm Jr. on social media once again. She was unable to accept it and ended up calling her out for supposedly trying to sneak into their lives.

Her words were specifically framed as a question. Olivia Brown felt Mac was trying to drag her name through the mud with the video, and she was furious. Brown would go on to reply to her by directly posting about the couple on her social media.

Brown would claim earlier on social media that she left him because of his grave cheating actions. Her words clearly stated that she already knew about the newly engaged couple’s relationship, whereas Ahna Mac was oblivious to it. However, it is still unclear who is at fault in this entire ordeal. As such, it is just piling up on Chisholm Jr.’s head.

It is the last thing that Chisholm wants right now. He hardly has any time left before spring training starts. Chisholm Jr. would want to get this off-field drama resolved as soon as possible. Coming off an amazing season in 2025, he would not want to lose his standing in the league owing to some minor relationship issues.

Nevertheless, he is already trying to get back to what he does best. The very next story after his reaction to Brown’s words shows a video of him practicing in the nets.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals his agenda for the 2026 season

Chisholm Jr. is entering his final season with the Yankees, according to his current contract. There are no announcements around the same time. Additionally, rumors that he would be traded by the Yankees during the off-season cast further doubt on his future with the team. However, those stories do not seem to concern him at all for now.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made it clear he wants to join the exclusive 50-50 club in MLB alongside Shohei Ohtani. “Ask Cap. Real life. Let’s just be realistic. I got all the tools for it. I have the speed, the power, the plate discipline, the eye at the plate, and the defense. I got everything to accumulate a 10-WAR season.”

He has set his sights on becoming the AL MVP and leading the Yankees to a World Series title this season. His 30-30 season last year has left him brimming with confidence, and he believes he is ready to challenge Ohtani for being the second player to go 50-50 in the MLB. The only obstacle in his path is durability.

For him to achieve the lofty goals he has this season, Chisholm Jr. needs to avoid injuries. Unfortunately, in his six seasons in the MLB, he has managed 140 games only once. While it looks good on paper and his form is already up a notch, it will be difficult to execute in real life.