Yankees’ Late Collapse Against White Sox Triggers Fan Backlash With Calls for Major Changes

The New York Yankees looked set for another road win after a four-run first inning. They held the lead until the seventh inning, after which the Chicago White Sox tied the game and clinched the win in extra innings. While the hosts deserved praise for their incredible comeback, the focus remained on the Yankees’ late collapse, and fans refused to forgive the missed opportunities and costly mistakes.

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“One of the worst losses of the year for the Yankees,” Talkin’ Yanks captioned the 23-second clip on X that showed the walk-off single by Edgar Quero in the bottom of the 12-inning.

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Soon enough, the entire White Sox team poured onto the field to celebrate while the Yankees Nation suffered heartbreak.

New York entered the third game of the series with a 2-0 record. At Guaranteed Rate Field, the Yankees looked pretty much in control from the very beginning. Paul Goldschmidt’s single allowed Ben Rice to score, and Jasson Dominguez reached third. Spencer Jones then hit a 380-foot homer to make it 4-0 for the visiting team. The score remained the same until the sixth, as starter Cam Schlittler was superb on the mound.

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Then came the seventh inning, and he surrendered a run and left two runners in scoring position before the manager replaced him. Paul Blackburn entered the game with a 0.92 ERA to save the lead. Instead, he surrendered a 2-run homer to Sam Antonacci and another solo one to Munetaka Murakami.

And just like that, it was the end of their lead. However, that wasn’t necessarily the end of the game.

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The Yankees went ahead in the 11th when Ali Sanchez scored on a sacrifice fly off Anthony Volpe, but Murakami capitalized on an error from the New York catcher and sent them back to square one in the bottom of the same inning. Quero’s single brought Tristan Peters home in the 12th, and Chicago clinched the game.

The dramatic finish quickly turned into an online backlash from the Yankees loyalists.

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Fans blast Yankees after wasting Cam Schlittler’s strong outing

“Outside of the pitching, this team is inept,” a fan commented on the post.

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Although the Yankees are still 2nd in the AL East, they are 26th in the league with a .234 batting average. To top that, Trent Grisham went 1-for-23 in his last 7 games. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is batting at .223 with a .705 OPS, while Austin Wells is one of the biggest concerns for the Yankees, with a .159 AVG and .525 OPS.

That’s why another fan wrote, “This can’t happen. It is unacceptable to waste great starting pitching like this.”

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And what the fan said makes sense here, as Cam Schlittler put together an absolute gem over 6.1 innings. He recorded eight strikeouts while allowing just one run on two hits and one walk. But the frustration isn’t about the offense only. Most people think that it was the defense that lost them the game.

“Ali Sanchez, enjoy your last few days with the Yankees,” read one comment.

The Yankees were leading 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th. Murakami had reached third base with two outs in the inning. Sanchez attempted a back-pick throw to catch Murakami off the bag. But Ryan McMahon, the Yankees’ third baseman, was away from the base, and the throw sailed past him into the outfield. Instead of ending the inning and securing the win, the error allowed Murakami to score the tying run and send the game into extra innings.

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Another fan added to that, wondering, “Hey, uh, why is the outfield not playing super shallow there?”

The Yankees’ outfielders were playing deep. Many fans thought they had little chance of stopping the White Sox runners when they were positioned so far from the bases. Some even singled out Trent Grisham for playing too deep when he should have been much closer to the infield.

This is another reason why the fans were equally frustrated with the manager. They argue that it was all on Aaron Boone, who didn’t manage the positioning well.

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“Same old story under Boone. Nothing will change until he’s fired,” one fan wrote.

Fans and critics alike consider this a game the New York Yankees should have won, but the mental errors and the positioning of the fielders were enough to end the game in disappointment.

So far, it’s still unclear whether the franchise would buy or sell by the August 3 deadline, but the fans want immediate changes to the team. The Yankees are 61-47, and they have one more game against the Chicago White Sox to bounce back from the tough loss before heading to face the Chicago Cubs.