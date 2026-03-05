Yankees Legend Makes Retirement Decision Amid Aaron Boone’s Inability to End WS Drought

One narrative that has always stayed constant with the Yankees over the last few years is manager Aaron Boone’s future with the team. Notably, the Yankees last won the World Series in 2009, and even after Boone joined in 2018, things didn’t change. Now, a potential contender of Boone’s has just left the race.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This January, the Phillies landed former Yankee Don Mattingly as their bench coach. While this serves as a perfect nod to the veteran who previously managed the Dodgers from 2011 to 2015 and the Marlins from 2016 to 2022, his latest statement about his managerial future is what could make the Yankees lose a potent option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I definitely don’t see myself managing again. I don’t think I have the energy for that, honestly, at this age.” Mattingly said that just as he started as a bench coach for the Phillies.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 64, Mattingly’s decision to step back from managing is notable, especially when compared to older managers like Bruce Bochy (68) and Dusty Baker (74). As the Phillies were searching for a bench coach with managerial experience, Mattingly ticked all the boxes. The Yankees veteran also opened up about how he may still be strong enough to take up a bench coach role, effectively working under the Phillies manager Rob Thompson. But his health would not permit him to take up the fast-moving role like the manager.

While the Phillies secured a major asset, the move represents a significant loss for the Yankees, who could have viewed Mattingly as a prime candidate to replace Boone. Mattingly is a veteran in a true sense as both a manager and a player. As a manager, he was the first manager in Dodgers history to lead the team to three consecutive postseason appearances! Also, he managed the Marlins to secure their first playoff berth in 17 years in 2020. So, believe in Mattingly to take out a team from a losing streak, something the Yankees should manifest.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And yes, Mattingly has a decorated history with the Yankees. Between 2004 and 2007, he was on the coaching staff of the Yankees, and notably, the team set an all-time franchise record with 242 home runs in 2004! As a player, he scored 222 HRs at .307.

As the Yankees under Boone are still far away from a World Series, a veteran like Mattingly, who comes with managerial experience, could have been the best name to replace Boone. However, now that he seems done with his managerial career, it’s a lost opportunity for the Yankees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ future lies with Aaron Boone

As rumors are rising about Boone’s future with the Yankees, the front office is thinking otherwise. Reportedly, back in 2024, the Yankees extended Boone’s contract till 2027, and that too after the team lost out to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. And Boone surely knows his backing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m secure in who I am and what I do,” Boone said over the weekend. “You can’t let fanatical takes have that kind of impact on you.”

Well, let’s be honest, despite the increasing calls against Boone, his legacy cannot be underestimated. Sure, Boone failed to bring in a World Series in his tenure, but his stats say otherwise. Boone could be considered one of the best managers in the game, considering he holds a .584 winning percentage as a manager, going 697-497 in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

But wait, when you are managing the Yankees, only a championship matters. So, despite all the front office backings, one more World Series snub this year could bring more heat to the already hot seat of Boone. And as 2027 approaches fast, who knows, the Yankees might be thinking about a managerial change. But with Mattingly voluntarily moving away from any managerial assignments, alternative options are very limited.