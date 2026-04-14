Yankees Legend Puts Donald Trump on Notice as America Bears Brunt of Iran Conflict

Just a few days back, we heard New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson taking it to X and criticizing President Donald Trump and his administration for making leadership changes in the middle of a conflict with Iran. And now he is calling out President Trump again.

With the conflict not showing any signs of coming to an end, the price of oil all over the world is taking a hit. Reggie Jackson posted, asking, “So we don’t need oil from outside countries? Help me and us with that, please? Then why are our prices so high?”

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Reggie Jackson, this time around, is questioning President Donald Trump over the oil prices. With the oil prices over $100 a barrel again, he asked why the prices rose despite claims of U.S. energy independence.

Jackson said, “Stop beating down the opposition. Just continue to outdo them.” This comment comes after recent reports suggest that the price per barrel is now around $102.02.

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Imago Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson participates in the Baseball Hall of Fame Parade of Legends in Cooperstown, New York on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Hall of Fame Class of 2025 included Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY COOP20250726206 GeorgexNapolitano

The surge followed the USA’s action to block Iranian ports after failed diplomatic talks. Oil prices jumped more than 7% immediately after the blockade announcement by U.S. officials. The problem is that just a couple of days ago, the price had fallen below $100 when the ceasefire was announced. That deal included reopening the Strait of Hormuz for shipments.

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Once talks failed, uncertainty returned, reversing gains and pushing markets back into volatility again.

The Strait is very important because it handles nearly 20% of global energy shipments, making this a very critical checkpoint. Since February 28, shipments slowed, and the prices across the globe went up.

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The problem for Jackson is that what is happening contradicts the statement President Trump made a few weeks ago. Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the U.S. does not rely on Middle Eastern oil imports. However, this war has exposed that this might not be the case.

Jackson’s criticism highlighted this gap between messaging and real-world price movements affecting consumers. But we have seen him call out President Donald Trump before.

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Reggie Jackson raised his voice when he questioned the actions targeting Federal Reserve independence. He said Trump tried to pressure Jerome Powell through investigations, calling it “bullying.” He went out and supported Jamie Dimon for defending Powell during the investigation.

Jackson also questioned a few weeks ago as to why there were so many changes in army leadership during the war. He wrote, “We’ve got a war going on, and we’re getting rid of experience?”

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Across all the criticisms, the takeaway remains clear: his criticism follows patterns tied to outcomes, not political alignment.

Donald Trump gets into an awkward exchange with a reporter

Donald Trump held a White House meeting with college leaders to discuss athlete payment rules. The main focus was the SCORE Act and rules around NIL money for players.

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During the meeting, John Fredericks started a question by mentioning his son’s Maryland baseball career. He said, “As you know, my son Joe is a high-level D-1 athlete, third-year relief pitcher, University of Maryland,” which assumed Trump already knew, setting up an awkward moment.

Trump quickly stopped him and asked, “How would I know that?” in front of everyone there.

He then said, “I don’t even know who the guy is,” which made people laugh. The clip spread fast online, getting thousands of views, shares, and strong reactions on X. Many viewers pointed out the direct tone and said the moment felt both awkward and surprising.

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Joseph Fredericks, his son, played five games in 2026 and had an 18.90 ERA. Those stats show he had a tough start, which made the mention stand out more. Later, Fredericks told Daily Mail he meant to say “as you may know” instead.

He also said he enjoys talking with Trump, showing he was not upset after that moment.

The meeting still focused on big issues like how college athletes should be paid fairly. Trump spoke against Claudia Wilken’s 2014 ruling that allowed players to earn NIL money.

He said Congress may not pass the SCORE Act and hinted at using an executive order. In the end, this short exchange became the main talking point, taking attention away from policy talks.