Yankees Legend Recalls George Steinbrenner’s Legacy After Sending Clear Message For Joe Torre

The Yankees under George Steinbrenner were arguably the most dominant team in baseball history. Under his leadership, the team won seven World Series championships and 11 American League pennants. The Yankees were then known for housing some of the biggest names in the business and splashing money like there’s no tomorrow.

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However, while the “Boss” George Steinbrenner was known for his dominant personality, he also had one of the best scouting abilities in the league. The Yankees’ 2x World Series champ recently confirmed the same.

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“This Morning I Was Thinking About The Boss, George And Joe Torre. I want to express my deepest gratitude to The Boss, George Steinbrenner. And Joe Torre for giving me a real opportunity to play with the Yankees when so many others in baseball were calling me a loser because of my struggles with drug addiction. Their belief in me went beyond my past and saw the potential for who I could become,” Darryl Strawberry shared via his Instagram.

Darryl Strawberry, the 3x World Series champ, had one of his best times with the Yankees. He was also proof of determination and Steinbrenner’s eagle-eyed scouting.

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Strawberry’s Yankees stint was defined by dominant on-field stats and turbulent off-field events. Steinbrenner was the primary advocate for signing Strawberry in 1995, despite opposition from some of his own baseball executives, including GM Bob Watson. Steinbrenner stated he wanted to help Strawberry see that his life was not wasted.

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“We are supportive of Darryl, and we shall do everything possible to help him meet the challenge ahead,” Steinbrenner said back then.

Strawberry made his MLB debut with the Mets in 1983. He entered alcohol rehabilitation for the first time in 1990. And that was his start to travel south. Over the next two years, he only played in 75 games. The Mets released him in 1990 after a reported physical altercation with then-team captain Keith Hernandez.

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The Dodgers signed him, but he was majorly sidelined with injuries and personal problems. In 1994, he was released by the Dodgers after failing to show up to a game. The Giants also tried their hand with Strawberry, but nothing changed until the Yankees came on board in 1995. Strawberry proved Steinbrenner right.

He batted .255 with 41 home runs in 231 games for the Yankees till 1999! Especially his diving catch in the 1996 World Series Game 6 and his .333 batting in the 1999 World Series were one of the Bombers’ historic moments.

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Steinbrenner trusted the right talent, and so did the Yankees’ then-manager Joe Torre. “They all start from scratch with me,” Torre said. Surely, Strawberry unleashed his second chance with the Yankees, adding two more rings to his collection. After all these years, he has not failed to give due credit to Torre as well.

But as Strawberry credited the Yankees’ then-front office, we wonder what would happen if their current front office acted the same.

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The Yankees’ current front office has yet to play a risky game

While the Yankees under George Steinbrenner were known to go all out, aligning their winning mentality, the current roster is different. At least by how the Yankees are currently managing their prospects, Strawberry would surely not be very happy about it.

For instance, Jasson Dominguez was the best example of botched player development by Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone. He batted .257 with 10 home runs last year. He hit 3 homers while maintaining a batting average above .300 in the spring. However, just as the fans expected to see him in the 2026 opening day roster, the Yankees decided to option him to the minors.

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On the other hand, the Yankees decided to continue with Ryan McMahon despite struggling 2025. He batted .208 with the Yankees last year and is currently struggling with .140 this season. Boone and Cashman are still promoting him on the active roster, but not Dominguez.

The same mistake was made with Oswald Peraza. The Yankees traded him to the Angels last year, citing poor stats. But this year, he is batting .267 with 4 HRs. So, Strawberry crediting George Steinbrenner and Joe Torre just offered a reality check for the current front office to play a more risky game. The Bombers were never a franchise with safe bets.