Yankees Legend Sends Clear Reality Check to ‘Not Clutch’ Aaron Judge After WBC Outcry

Aaron Judge is an extraordinary player who has redefined power hitting in the modern era of baseball. Yet most of the discussions about him keep circling where he has failed. His WBC letdown has further escalated the argument. Now, a Yankees legend has drawn a stark comparison between the captain and a former clutch-turned-legend.

“CC Sabathia says the ring is coming for Aaron Judge. He will have his 2009 A-Rod moment,” Kay Adams, host of Netflix Sports Club Podcast, posted on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr. was one of the key players, alongside Alex Rodriguez, to propel the Yankees to a World Series win in 2009. He is familiar with the ups and downs A-Rod faced during his time in New York. That’s why he feels Rodriguez and Judge are likely on the same path towards glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Judge and A-Rod having so much success in the pinstripes, people perceive them not to be the clutch player that everybody wants them to be in October,” he said.

Sabathia spent 11 seasons out of his 19-year career wearing the pinstripes. He signed a 7-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees and helped them win the World Series in his debut year. Notably, that was the last World Series championship for the Yankees and the only one for Rodriguez.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Judge made his MLB debut with the Yankees in August 2016. Judge’s regular-season heroics have led New York to October games in eight seasons. Unfortunately for the Yankees’ captain, they only reached the World Series once in 2024 and were defeated by the Dodgers.

Aaron Judge dominated the regular season with a .294/.413/.615 slash line across 1,145 games in his career. His 368 regular-season home runs stand at fifth among the active players in MLB.

ADVERTISEMENT

His postseason slash line is .236/.346/.476, recording a .822 OPS compared to a 1.028 in the regular seasons. Apparently, this gap is enough for people to put the tag of ‘not clutch’ on him.

ESPN broadcaster Michael Kay has presented specific stats showing how well Judge did in big games. Yet people aren’t convinced. And his recent fiasco for Team USA in the WBC 2026 did nothing to suppress the noise around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where Sabathia builds his comparison. A-Rod dominated the regular seasons but struggled in October till 2008. His first five years with the Yankees, starting in 2004, saw him average 41 HRs in the regular season, and he was arguably the best in MLB, with three MVPs in total.

Rodriguez was labeled as a ‘choker’ until he silenced the crowd in 2009. He had 6 HRs at .365, won the Yankees a World Series, and put to rest the narrative around him.

Now CC Sabathia puts his faith in Aaron Judge to do the same in 2026. He is optimistic that “[Judge is] going to have one of those Octobers where he hits 10 homers, like A-Rod did in 09.” He believes that a performance like that will help him wash off the ‘not clutch’ tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Judge can actually achieve the ring at the end of the postseason remains to be seen. But Sabathia has made it clear that only an exceptional October run can shut down the noise around him. However, it’s not just the captain who faces a trial by fire. The entire team has a lot hanging in the balance.

2026 sets the stage for a defining season in the Bronx with Aaron Judge at the core

The New York Yankees enter the 2026 season with a “World Series or bust” mindset following a 17-year championship drought. The last few years have been close, but they failed to hammer it home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most successful team in MLB, with 27 World Series wins, can’t be satisfied with just a great regular season. And Judge, as the captain, is at the center, facing that urgency.

He turns 34 this April, and his prime is almost over. He might not be in the same condition or have the same chance next season. The Yankees have run back their core from the last season. The entire team looks good enough to reach the playoffs this year.

But it’s baseball where nothing is given. Aaron Judge and co. have to conquer the AL East first, where almost every club is a playoff contender, especially the Blue Jays and Red Sox.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Yankees open the season on Netflix, they will have extra hype and an added number of critics this time. Captain Aaron Judge has to put a lot of effort into bringing Sabathia’s optimism to reality. Only then can he match the steps of A-Rod and shake off the ‘not clutch’ debate for good.