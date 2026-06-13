Yankees Legend Snubs “GOAT” Babe Ruth for Shohei Ohtani in Major MLB Debate

Babe Ruth still holds the MLB records for highest career slugging percentage (.690) and highest career OPS (1.164). He was also one of the earliest two-way players, winning 89 games with 17 shutouts. However, in the modern era, when the average fastball sits around 95 mph, with many relievers touching 100 mph, dominating from both ends deserves additional credit. According to CC Sabathia, Shohei Ohtani thus makes the cut for being the greatest player in MLB’s history.

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“It seems like it is just this one-off where Shohei’s the greatest baseball player of all time, and he’s the only one that can do it on this level,” Sabathia said via ‘The Dan Patrick Show.’ “Wait, you think he’s going to be the greatest player of all time?” Patrick countered. “I think he already is,” the NY Yankees legend responded.

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MLB’s debate about the greatest player in baseball is age-old. Every time this debate arises, Ruth and Barry Bonds are named. While Ruth already gained a cult status with his hitting numbers, Barry Bonds led the MLB’s all-time hitting charts in terms of home runs (762) and walks (2,558). But could they both throw 7 shutout innings from the mound? Sabathia doesn’t think so. “My GOAT to me is Barry Bonds; he’s always number one, but Barry can’t go out and throw seven shutout innings,” he said.

Snubbing Bonds and Ruth from MLB’s greatest race deserves attention, and Patrick was no different. Patrick doubled down again and said, “The greatest of all time?” and Sabathia told him, “Who’s better?”

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Now, the biggest question would be, while Bonds may not have any stint at the mound, Ruth was a bona fide two-way player. But Sabathia argued that today’s era of baseball is harder to compete in, where players are “bigger, faster, and stronger than ever.”

Players in the 1920s faced a severely restricted, segregated talent pool, less specialized pitching, and a lack of biomechanical training and sports science that defines the modern game. Moreover, Ruth played before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, meaning the league drew from only a fraction of the available talent. Modern MLB pulls from the absolute best athletes globally, with deep talent pipelines from the Dominican Republic, Japan, and Venezuela.

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Thus, the current competition is harsher and more intense than what Ruth may have faced. This surely doesn’t take the credit away from Ruth, but Ohtani, being the first player in MLB history with 50+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a single season, is probably the best the league has ever witnessed. From the current generation, Aaron Judge could be compared with Ohtani in hitting and Paul Skenes in pitching. But getting both under one name is what makes Shohei Ohtani different.

Does that mean MLB will not again see another two-way player as dominating as Ohtani? Sabathia is hopeful.

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Shohei Ohtani could face increased competition

MLB currently doesn’t have anyone to compete with Ohtani, but college baseball has. Jared Grindlinger is one such name.

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The 17-year-old is reclassified into the 2026 class and will only turn 18 next year. A week ago, MLB Pipeline conducted a mock draft where Grindlinger got picked by the Washington Nationals. And the reason behind the demand and hype around Grindlinger lies in his two-way ability.

Grindlinger is a left-handed pitcher whose fastball is currently around 90 mph. Considering his 6’3 frame, that velocity would surely get to 100 mph by the time he enters MLB. Moreover, Grindlinger is known for his nasty sliders and changeups. As a hitter, similar to Ohtani, Grindlinger has diverse hitting tools. His contact rates are something to focus on.

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Grindlinger was with the Oilers last season, which was his sophomore year. He batted .343, with 2 homers, 5 doubles, 24 hits, and 17 RBIs. At the mound, he pitched 32.1 innings, went 5-0 with a 0.87 ERA and 34 SOs. “Hopefully, there are more guys that can do this. I don’t think anybody’s gonna be able to do it on the level that he’s doing it. But there are definitely guys that can do both,” Sabathia noted.

In the next few years, Shohei Ohtani could thus face a few more two-way players, but for now, the debate around the GOAT of MLB is resolved.