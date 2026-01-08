Yankees Lock in Cody Bellinger Replacement as Blue Jays Shift Focus to Kyle Tucker, Per Reports

The New York Yankees were having a tough offseason, but things have changed. The Yankees have spent most of their offseason chasing Cody Bellinger, but thanks to the Blue Jays, they have another player. With the Jays shifting their attention to Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette has become more available to move than ever, and the Yankees are moving steadily towards him.

“The Yankees are looking “more seriously” at Bo Bichette as negotiations continue to drag on with Cody Bellinger,” according to the Fireside Yankees.

Toronto once explored bringing Bo Bichette back, but offseason momentum shifted decisively toward Kyle Tucker. Hosting Tucker in Florida and committing over $300 million elsewhere clarified Toronto’s roster priorities clearly. Okamoto’s $60 million deal locked third base, sliding Gimenez short, and squeezing infield flexibility further.

That shift quietly reduced Bichette’s path, despite Toronto valuing him at around $200 million, internally reported.

As Toronto pivoted, the Yankees entered the Bo Bichette debate, though Cody Bellinger remains a priority internally. Negotiations with Bellinger have stalled after multiple proposals, leaving a clear contract gap unresolved publicly. Bellinger’s 2025 average of .272, 29 homers, 4.9 fWAR still anchors talks for New York.

Yet New York is cautious on length, treating Bichette as leverage and insurance during a stalemate.

Bichette’s production supports interest, batting .311 with 18 homers, 94 RBI, 134 wRC+ last season. He added 3.8 fWAR while lowering strikeouts to 14.5% and raising walks 6.4% overall offensively. Defensive metrics at shortstop remain concerns, shaping how teams project his value going forward defensively.

Contract projections place Bo Bichette near $300 million, with Philadelphia reportedly offering $182 million earlier this winter.

If Bellinger falls through, New York can fit Bichette via infield shifts or trades easily.

Anthony Volpe’s shoulder surgery and Jazz Chisholm discussions create pathways without heavy disruption to lineups. Either addition matters for 2026, as the Yankees matched Toronto with 94 wins during the season.

Standing pat risks stagnation, while adding Bellinger or Bichette raises credible championship odds for 2026.

The New York Yankees can no longer linger; Cody Bellinger talks stall while Bichette quietly waits in the wings. Toronto’s pivot to Kyle Tucker handed New York a gift, now wrapped in calculated opportunity. Failing to act on Bellinger or Bichette would leave the Bronx chasing last season’s shadows.

Even with the Yankees pushing for Cody Bellinger, they are not the favorites to land him

Somehow, the team that dominates headlines and payroll isn’t guaranteed the prize. Cody Bellinger, whose bat and glove could swing a lineup, has the Yankees chasing but not leading. Meanwhile, the Mets, quietly rebuilding around necessity rather than notoriety, are suddenly the team to beat in a battle that feels more Queens than Bronx.

Cody Bellinger is drawing heavy interest this offseason after a strong 2025 showing with the Yankees, where he hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and an .813 OPS in 152 games while playing all three outfield spots and even first base. His 4.9 fWAR last season ranked among the best in baseball, making him one of the top free agents available.

Contract projections have him in the ballpark of a six‑year, $165 million deal, reflecting his value as a multi‑position hitter and defender. The Mets, who face major gaps in their outfield after trading Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, have been linked to Bellinger’s market alongside the Yankees.

That fits into New York’s wider roster picture because the Mets lack consistent offense outside of Juan Soto and need impact bats in the outfield and potentially at first base if Pete Alonso departs. Bellinger’s versatility would allow the Mets to plug holes in center or left while boosting run production that simply isn’t there now.

Financially, New York has shown a willingness to spend big on free agents, previously locking up top contracts like Soto’s record deal, giving them an edge in bidding against the Yankees. If Bellinger pursues a top‑tier contract this winter, the Mets could offer comparable terms and a clearer path to everyday playing time.

Bellinger’s choice will test the Mets’ patience and Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend freely. The Yankees may headline the chase, but Queens could quietly rewrite the outfield hierarchy instead. Landing Bellinger would validate the Mets’ strategy while leaving Bronx fans nervously watching every negotiation.