The New York Yankees fans are left frustrated as the Bronx Bombers failed to secure yet another blockbuster deal despite being in contention. This time, the sting comes from the Toronto Blue Jays, who reportedly swooped in with a $115 million deal for former Padres reliever Adrián Morejón after the Yankees were linked to a potential $100 million splash for a bullpen arm. While Bleacher Creatures were already questioning the front office’s priorities, given the team’s more pressing roster needs, Morejón’s impressive 2.83 ERA made him a tempting addition. Now, with Toronto seemingly winning the race, the frustration is once again turning toward general manager Brian Cashman, leaving Yankees fans wondering whether their team is falling behind its biggest AL East rival.

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“Adrian Morejon to Jays. $115M,” Jon Heyman broke the news via X.

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The Blue Jays’ five-year, $115 million deal for Morejón makes it the largest total guarantee for a relief pitcher in MLB history. And while this may sound outrageous for bullpen help, Morejón’s numbers justify the price tag. The 27-year-old left-hander posted a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts across 86 innings for San Diego in 2026. It followed a 2025 All-Star campaign in which he recorded a 2.08 ERA.

He averaged 99.5 mph on his sinker and 99.3 mph on his four-seam fastball in 2026. That’s the highest velocity of any qualified left-handed pitcher in baseball, paired with a wipeout changeup and slider.

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The Yankees brought back David Bednar, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Tim Hill and signed Brent Suter. But none of their lefties possessed overwhelming power. By contrast, Morejón offered triple-digit velocity and elite swing-and-miss stuff that could shut down rallies in high-leverage October spots.

Moreover, unlike traditional left-handed specialists who are vulnerable to right-handed hitters, Morejón dominated everyone in 2026. He held left-handed batters to a .180 average (.460 OPS) and right-handed batters to a .222 average (.609 OPS). All thanks to a devastating 92.1 mph changeup that held hitters to a .156 batting average. So, pairing Morejón in the eighth inning with Bednar in the ninth would have given manager Aaron Boone one of the most formidable late-inning duos in baseball.

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Cashman blew that opportunity for just another $15 million. The Yankees matched Toronto on contract length at five years. But their final offer topped out around $100 million to $105 million. Toronto stepped up to $115 million, blowing past Edwin Díaz’s previous reliever record ($102 million) to pull Morejón away from New York.

The Yankees fans were not impressed with Cashman for pressing for Morejón over their third base need. But repeating a Roki Sasaki-like failure is more heartbreaking for them. In 2025, the Yankees targeted Sasaki only to see the Dodgers have the last laugh. Most recently, they were rumored to be targeting Teruaki Sato and Alex Vesia, only to lose out to the Cubs and the Mets.

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No wonder Brian Cashman is currently at the receiving end of losing the bid for Adrián Morejón.

Cashman gets called out by the Yankees fans

“Brian Cashman couldn’t get Morejón or Vesia. Dude is a clown,” one fan said. “More Brian Cashman specials,” another fan added.

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Reportedly, between 2018 and 2024, the Yankees declined to make competitive bids on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Corey Seager, and Carlos Correa, and were outbid on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Juan Soto. Instead of locking in multiple healthy, prime-aged MVPs around Aaron Judge, the front office tried to piece together cheaper alternatives.

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Rather than landing the top free agents, Cashman frequently allocated massive chunks of payroll to aging veterans or high-risk trades that clogged roster spots and limited future flexibility. For instance, he re-signed DJ LeMahieu to a six-year, $90 million contract. “Brian Cashman should do all Yankee fans a favor and retire,” another frustrated Yankees fan reacted.

“It’s a lot… but the Yankees look like the Pittsburgh Pirates this winter… Brian Cashman needs to be fired… ASAP…,” another user said. Remember when the Pirates were regularly called out until last year for not investing enough around Paul Skenes? The Pirates still got away, considering a small-market team. But the Yankees, once owned by George Steinbrenner, is repeating the same is what makes the fans unimpressed.

“Yankees have no vision. They have no plan. Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman are the worst in the league,” another fan also tagged the Yankees’ current owner for the mishap. Last year, Hal Steinbrenner talked about regulating the Yankees’ payroll and cited taxation and other costs for not profiting enough. So, Cashman, being a GM, could only spend the amount his owner permitted him to.

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Nevertheless, another blockbuster deal is gone, and with just two days left before the current CBA ends and a lockout looms, the Yankees need to race against time to turn the tide.