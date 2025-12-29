Yankees Loyalist Sounds Off as Brian Cashman Hit With Blunt Wake-Up Call Amid Sluggish Trade Season

The New York Yankees have largely kept a low profile this offseason. After staying quiet for the past couple of months, the Yankees added 32-year-old first baseman Nick Torres to their roster this Saturday. That wasn’t exactly the type of move fans were expecting, and one insider captured the sentiment perfectly.

“I don’t know why Brian Cashman has been so lackadaisical about getting anything done.” Chris Gallagher said on Yankees Digest. “Right now, what we want to see ultimately is the Yankees go out there and make some serious moves that we know are going to impact this team.“

For Nick Torres’ signing, Gallagher said, “It’s definitely cool to see them go out and make this move, but it’s not what we want to see them do. We want to see them sign someone who’s proven at the MLB level, not someone who isn’t.”

Torres doesn’t have major league experience. However, he was the Mexican League MVP this past season after batting .345 with a 1.147 OPS and blasting 27 home runs.

The front office and Brian Cashman believe that at least some of that production could carry over to the big leagues. If it does, Torres could factor into the mix in 2026, potentially spelling Ben Rice at first base on occasion.

Ask most New York Yankees loyalists, and they’ll tell you the same thing: The team hasn’t done nearly enough this time around. They retained Trent Grisham on a qualifying offer and brought back reliever Pete Blackburn for another year.

That’s certainly not enough, and if the Yankees don’t make any moves bigger than that of landing Nick Torres, their lineup will be nearly identical in the next campaign.

Brian Cashman recently weighed in on the state of the free-agent and trade markets. He offered his stance on the quality of players currently available. “There’s not a lot of inventory that I’m interested in coming off the board yet.”

Cashman and the Yankees have drawn plenty of criticism for these remarks and their sluggish offseason so far. Thomas Carannante of Yanks Go Yard was especially blunt. He called out the team for having a less productive offseason than even small-market clubs like the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have made several notable additions.

Are the Yankees expected to make any more moves?

With the Yankees reportedly aiming to stay under $300 million in payroll next season, signing a big-name free agent like Cody Bellinger could be off the table. That means the Yankees could be heading into 2026 with nearly the same lineup they had this past season.

Manager Aaron Boone also weighed in earlier. According to him, adding another starting pitcher would be “nice” but isn’t essential. But realistically, the Yankees do need significant upgrades in the outfield and a reliable starter ready for Opening Day. Of course, there are still several months before the 2026 season, and plenty could change.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently shared a potential trade move that could help “salvage” the Yankees’ offseason.

One intriguing trade scenario involves the team parting with a top prospect to strengthen their pitching staff. Under this plan, the Yankees would acquire Cincinnati Reds pitchers Brady Singer and Chase Petty. However, for such a trade, they might need to let go of their highly touted outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

Brady Singer would give the Yankees a seasoned arm on a reasonable one-year, $13 million deal. This past season, he posted career highs with 14 wins, 12 losses, a 4.03 ERA, and 163 strikeouts over 159 innings across six MLB seasons.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Chase Petty is a 2021 first-round pick by the Minnesota Twins. He boasts a fastball that sits at 95–96 mph. In fact, his two-seamer has excellent sink, generating plenty of ground-ball outs. He would undoubtedly make a promising young addition to the Yankees’ rotation.