Yankees Loyalist Turns On NY Critics as Aaron Judge & Co. Dominate Again After Tough Phase

Last Sunday, the Yankees entered the game against the AL East-leading Rays with seven games back in the loss column. Fans panicked and recalled how the team blew up their early-season dominance last year. The Yankees, though, rebounded, clinching the series decider against the Rays and then sweeping the Royals, reducing the difference to three games. Fans rejoiced, but Yankees’ broadcaster Michael Kay took the opportunity to take a jibe at the critics.

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“You can’t let the ebb and flow of a baseball season, 162 games, over 180 days… wreck you,” Kay said, via ESPN New York. “You can’t give up on a team just because they’ve had a bad stretch.”

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The Yankees’ dominant early 2025 AL East lead evaporated due to a disastrous summer slump caused by an unreliable bullpen, a struggling offense, and defensive breakdowns. Reportedly, despite a blistering 35-20 start and a seven-game division lead by May, a string of blown leads ultimately cost them the division. This time, though, it didn’t happen so far.

The Yankees faced a few rough stretches this year. A 6-game losing streak occurred in mid-April. And more recently, a 3-game slide. However, the Yankees’ three-game sweep of the Royals and the Sunday win against the Rays took them to a 34-22 record and second place in the division. The Rays are still leading the AL East with a 34-19 record, a 3-game back in the loss column.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2024: ALDS Yankees vs Royals OCT 10 October 10, 2024. New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole 45 throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of game 4 of the American League Division Series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo. United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241010_zma_c04_023.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree304972

Only 57 games have been played so far this season, and in a 162-game season, a 3-game difference is nothing to be panicked. What makes the deal sweeter is that the Yankees, after a while, are looking like a full-strength team.

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Aaron Judge finally snapped his 11-game home run and RBI drought by hitting a two-run walk-off home run against the Rays. But the biggest one was Gerrit Cole‘s return. The Yankees craved for him since last year, and he finally returned and how. Against the Royals, he pitched 6 innings, striking out 10 batters, and yielded a single walk in his 79-pitch inning.

Cole’s previous outing against the Rays was also dominant, pitching 6 scoreless innings. “First time in his career that he’s done that over the first two starts of a season,” Kay credited Cole.

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However, not everything is going smoothly for the Bombers. The main reason is Max Fried’s injury. He has been in the IL since May 16 with an elbow injury, and with Cole and Schlittler dominating at the mound, it may look like a minor issue, but it is not. The current AL East standings portray a close fight. Three teams, including the Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays, are all sitting above .500.

Thus, a slip could prove heavy for the Yankees, but for Kay, though, this is what makes MLB interesting. “Seven games back has now turned into three games back in the loss column,” Kay added. “That’s how quickly things could turn.”

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The Yankees’ fortune could work far better if the trade rumors come true.

Blockbuster trades rumored for the Yankees

“My prediction is that Mason Miller gets traded for the second straight year,” sports broadcaster Chris Rose said via Baseball Today. “And he is going coast-to-coast and will try to bolster the bullpen of the New York Yankees in a major deal.”

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It is projected that the Yankees could offer their no. 1 overall prospect, George Lombard Jr., in exchange. And considering the deep farm system of the Yankees, names like Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez could also be offered. Miller is doing wonders this year, recording a 0.72 ERA and 49 SOs so far. Thus, if any of the Yankees’ starters get sidelined before the postseason, signing Miller could prove effective then.

Then there is Tarik Skubal. Since his bad blood with the Tigers regarding arbitration, the Yankees are rumored to sign him. Considering the Tigers’ 22-37 record, chances are high that they could give up on Skubal by the trade deadline. If so, the Yankees can try their hand.

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So, if the rumors prove true, the Yankees’ pitching staff should look stronger after the deadline.