The New York Yankees are one of the teams that will be everywhere you see this offseason. But with the offseason just starting, they are looking to get a settled core before adding players to make a deep postseason push and maybe achieve what they have been missing out on for the last 16 years. And all this starts with Cody Bellinger and one other player that might not be as convincing as Cody Bellinger.

In a recent piece by Bob Nightengale, he talked about how the Yankees might want to bring back both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham. Nightengale wrote, “Bringing back free agent Cody Bellinger is a top winter priority for the New York Yankees… The Yankees extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to outfielder Trent Grisham… Even if… Grisham turns it down and becomes a free agent, Cashman said the Yankees plan to pursue him on the open market.”

The New York Yankees have made retaining Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham top priorities this offseason. Bellinger hit 29 home runs and recorded 98 RBIs while playing multiple outfield positions and first base. Grisham had a career-best 34 home runs and 74 RBIs across 143 games for New York. The team values their versatility and hopes both players can provide significant offensive contributions in 2026.

General Manager Brian Cashman emphasized the Yankees’ commitment to both players, signaling willingness to pursue them aggressively. Even if Grisham declines the $22.05 million qualifying offer, the Yankees plan to continue negotiations in free agency. Cashman noted that retaining Bellinger would be ideal, but alternatives would be explored if necessary. The front office is preparing for multiple scenarios while keeping payroll flexibility in mind for these acquisitions.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Jun 22, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger 35 celebrates with center fielder Trent Grisham 12 and right fielder Aaron Judge 99 after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250622_vtc_cb6_43615

While Grisham’s power numbers were impressive, his defensive metrics ranked poorly in center field, causing some concern. Bellinger, although less productive in home runs, grades positively as a corner outfielder, offering defensive stability. Despite Grisham’s limitations in speed and defense, the Yankees appear ready to reserve a roster spot for him. The team’s commitment to Bellinger is clear, though their efforts suggest Grisham remains the more prioritized offseason target.

The New York Yankees’ focus on Bellinger and Grisham signals a calculated gamble with clear stakes. Cashman’s commitment shows New York will chase Grisham even if he refuses the qualifying offer. Fans can only watch as Bellinger delivers steady power while Grisham dances on defensive thin ice.

The Yankees sign a rival pitcher to a minor league deal

Some moves are subtle, others are eyebrow-raising—this one leans toward the latter. The Yankees, led by Brian Cashman and a front office always eager to stir the pot, have quietly dipped into enemy territory. While fans debate blockbuster trades and marquee free agents, the Bronx Bombers have added a familiar face from the rival’s farm system, signaling that offseason strategies don’t always play by polite rules.

The New York Yankees have signed right-handed pitcher Yovanny Cruz to a minor league deal for 2026, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cruz, 26, has never appeared above Double-A despite nine professional seasons, compiling a 13-13 record with a 3.49 ERA across 116 games. In 2025, he recorded six saves in 34 games for Double-A Portland, striking out 72 batters over nearly 60 innings while allowing 44 walks.

Cruz features a fastball that can reach triple-digits, complemented by a high-80s slider, curveball, and low-90s changeup. His high strikeout rate of 10.92 per nine innings in 2025 indicates swing-and-miss potential, although his 6.67 walks per nine innings remains a concern. With rookie eligibility intact and minor league options available, Cruz provides the Yankees a controlled, low-risk pitching depth option for future roster flexibility.

Cruz’s arrival gives the Yankees a quietly strategic addition, testing patience and control simultaneously. Fans watching Brian Cashman maneuver through rival pipelines might wonder if subtle provocations are part of the plan. In the Bronx, minor league depth now carries a hint of mischief alongside practical roster preparation.