Yankees Make Stunning Move as Scout’s 30-Year Run With Organization Comes to an End

It is not often that you hear of an individual working for 30 years in the same organization, but those who do are surely trustworthy and adaptable. For the Yankees, one such example was Victor Mata. Donning multiple hats within the organization as a player, coach, and then on the scouting front, Mata’s journey with the Yankees now comes to an end.

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Born in Santiago, the second-largest city in the Dominican Republic, Mata grew up a fan of America’s favorite pastime. It was this love, combined with his talent, that eventually secured him a professional contract on March 16, 1978, when he was 17 years old. And, well, the rest is history.

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“SOURCE: The Yankees have dismissed Victor Mata, the organization’s longtime top scout in the Dominican Republic, after more than 30 years with the team,” Wilber Sánchez updated on X. “Mata played a key role in identifying and signing talent such as Robinson Canó, Melky Cabrera, Gary Sánchez, Luis Severino, Ezequiel Durán, Iván Nova and Jasson Domínguez, among others.”

Victor José Mata was once an outfielder for the Yankees. He made his MLB debut in 1984 and played through the following year. He posted a .312 batting average over 36 games in the big leagues. However, his performance wasn’t as impressive in 1985, and he spent most of the season in Triple-A before entering free agency the following year.

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He returned to the organization in a different role in 1992 and spent two seasons with the Yankees/Padres squad in the Dominican Summer League as a coach. The Yankees eventually decided to split from the Padres, and Mata transitioned into a scouting role. He was later promoted to Supervisor of Scouting Operations in the DR for New York.

Several of the talents he recognized for the organization went on to become stars in the major leagues. Canó retired in 2022 with a .301 career batting average, 1,262 runs and 335 home runs. Gary Sánchez spent 7 seasons with the Yankees, earning 2 MLB All-Star selections and an AL Silver Slugger award. The catcher is still active and playing for the Milwaukee Brewers.

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Then there was Alfonso Soriano, who started and ended his MLB career with the Yankees, spending a decade with other clubs in between. Besides being a seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, he also had a 40-40 season in 2006. Beyond that, other names on the list include Eduardo Núñez, Héctor Noesí, Yhency Brazobán, Joaquín Arias, and Jimmy Paredes.

However, there have been some conflicts in the reporting of his dismissal. While some say that the scout simply retired, others note that the Yankees fired him. Whichever the case, the parting of ways between the organization and Victor Mata will surely begin a new chapter in New York’s international scouting operations. The Yankees, on the other hand, are more focused on the final stretch of the regular season.

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Yankees and their final run

The Bronx Bombers are second in the AL East with an 85-63 record. They are at the top of the Wild Card standings with a 10.5-game cushion. Their postseason berth is confirmed, but they wanted to achieve two more things before October.

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Firstly, the Yankees wanted to enter the playoffs as the division leaders and not as a wild card, and while they were at it, the team needed to improve its offense, which has been struggling for some time.

Their captain, Aaron Judge, recently returned to the active roster from a 60-day IL. His contribution with the bat was dearly missed. As of now, the Yankees are being cautious with his workload.

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He played the first two games against the Colorado Rockies, then had an off day before returning for the Subway Series.

Judge went 3-for-10 over three games with just one run and one walk, suffering 5 strikeouts. They reinstated him without a rehab assignment, and the 3x MLB MVP is fighting to find the rhythm with his bat. While analysts like Sean Casey mentioned that the captain’s presence “makes everybody in that lineup better from the jump,” there isn’t particularly a vast improvement in their offense yet.

True, they have scored 29 runs in the last five games, but they have also suffered a huge 12-2 loss to the Mets in the second game of the series, and their race to dethrone the Tampa Bay Rays also took a hit, and they have just 14 games remaining in that series.

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But even if they can’t overtake the Rays, the punishment would be having to play just one additional series in the postseason. So, they need Judge to find his footing before they reach October, and the entire lineup needs to step up its game to end the 17-season World Series drought. While the players will worry about their on-field performance, the front office will look for someone to fill Victor Mata’s shoes. Unless, of course, they are planning to rely entirely on technology.