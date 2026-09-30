Yankees Make Curious Aaron Judge Call as Wild Card Clash Against Red Sox Gets Underway

The New York Yankees’ Wild Card opener against the Boston Red Sox began with an unexpected omission. As the players gathered for the pregame introduction at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge, who was not included on the roster, was absent from the ceremony. But they did announce other players who were not on the active roster. This distinction made the snub stand out, especially because the captain had been working toward a possible postseason return.

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“Aaron Judge was not announced during introductions at Yankee Stadium tonight,” Foul Territory quoted The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner in their post.

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The 2026 season hasn’t been kind to Judge, as he has missed 84 games due to a stress fracture in his rib. He returned to the active roster in September after skipping a rehab assignment only to suffer another setback. A right calf strain put him on the injured list after just 7 games. Although he had been working hard toward a return, Manager Aaron Boone decided to leave him off the roster for the series opener against Boston on Tuesday.

“We had an honest conversation last night after the workout, he and I, and a couple of the trainers. And I just felt like he wasn’t quite ready,” Boone said on Monday. But he did acknowledge the work Judge has been putting in.

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“Obviously he had the workout last night,” the manager told the reporters during an interview with SNY.

“The fact that he was able to get out there and take BP, take live swings, wasn’t just him going out there and doing it… So, it’s a significant step for him, and I think a sign that he’s shown real improvement here over the last couple of weeks.”

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The rib fracture took way longer for Judge to recover from than anybody had expected. But he managed to convince Boone to skip rehab. The Yankees thought the remaining games could be his runway to the playoffs as they had already secured a Wild Card position.

But it didn’t turn out to be as smooth when Judge went 4-for-23 over seven games. And it only became worse when he suffered a Grade 2 soleus strain.

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“I’ve been doing a lot of convincing, I feel like, so I’m going to keep doing that,” Judge said.

But he wasn’t able to convince them to be a part of the Wild Card Series roster.

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He couldn’t show that he could turn corners and run efficiently on Monday afternoon during a live BP at Yankee Stadium. Facing Elmer Rodriguez, he didn’t run.

“Aaron Judge’s live batting practice appears to be done. Two walks, a strikeout looking, and a grounder back to the mound. He didn’t run the bases or on the field,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported on X.

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Still, the fact that they didn’t announce his name during the introduction has people scratching their heads. Although he was seen in the dugout later, many fans and insiders question the unexpected move. There are a few speculations, too.

The Yankees may have decided to keep Judge away from the entire postseason due to his calf strain. Or, it could stem from their rift right before the Wild Card, when the captain wanted to play in the first game, but his manager Aaron Boone wasn’t up for it. If it’s the latter, this offseason may bring some unexpected trouble. There’s one more thought, too.

Judge probably didn’t want his name announced when he’s not playing in a game. Or, this can all be a simple mistake.

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However, it didn’t have much impact on the game.

The Yankees are ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the 8th. Without a miracle from the Red Sox in the final inning, New York will secure a win against the divisional rivals.