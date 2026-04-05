Yankees Manager Hints at Clear Consequences After Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Defensive Blunder

The Yankees are currently leading the division with a comfortable 7-1 record. In the second game against the Marlins, they scored nine runs, came back from four down, and won. Still, the game was anything but reassuring for the Bleacher Creatures, considering how Jazz Chisholm made his play. While his 0-for-5 reflects his ineffectiveness at the plate, his defensive blunder at second base even made the manager, Aaron Boone, fire back after the game.

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“Just kind of laid back on it. Credit to Lopez; he was getting down the line in a hurry. Probably figured he had plenty of time, but one he’s got to close on. And obviously, we gotta make that one.” Boone said about Chisholm’s play in the ninth, adding that “we’ll see” about talking to Chisholm about the defensive blunder.

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The second game against the Marlins was a classic showcase of the Yankees’ offense. Miami started with a bang, scoring four runs by the fourth inning. However, Cody Bellinger charged back in the fifth by hitting a two-run homer in the fifth and lifting a sacrifice fly in the sixth for a 5-4 lead. Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton all followed to make it a 9-6 lead by the eighth.

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However, it was Chisholm who was about to change the momentum towards the Marlins in the ninth. Yankees’ David Bednar was at the mound and one out away from a relatively clean finish. Marlins’ Otto Lopez hit a ground ball directly to Chisholm at second base. In what should have been a clear out at first base, Chisholm’s laid-back throw made it different.

He did not charge the ball, took his time delivering it to Ben Rice at first, and then watched as Lopez beat the throw for an infield single. Chisholm looked lost, and so did Boone in the dugout. And the Marlins were just making Chisholm’s misplay a costly one as they sent seven batters to the plate and scored once. Bednar eventually struck out Griffin Conine, and the game ended with a 9-7 score.

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“He’s got to be a little more aware of a guy getting down the line. It’s a play we’ve got to make.” MLB insider Bryan Hoch quoted Boone’s conversation with Chisholm. But is that enough?

The Yankees front office needs to “see” with Chisholm about his laid-back play, as Chisholm had the same examples last year. In Game 3 of the ALDS against the Blue Jays, he was late on a defensive play that allowed a run. Jays’ Daulton Varsho hit a ball to the outfield that Cody Bellinger bobbled before Trent Grisham collected and threw to Chisholm at second. But with Chisholm slow to react to the play, Davis Schneider completed a run. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, Chisholm was caught yawning just a minute later.

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So it might just be the right time for the Yankees to address the situation with Chisholm.

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The Yankees are asked to check about Chisholm’s replacements

While the demand to replace Chisholm might be a huge claim just after eight games this year, the Yankees still need to think about his future after 2026.

Chisholm is in the final year of his deal and hitting free agency after 2026. Moreover, the claim he made about his expectations from free agency might be enough to let the Yankees stay away from him. According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, Chisholm is expecting around $35 million a season over 8-to-10 years. “I’d say no because I know I can get $35 million somewhere else,” Chisholm said.

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So, the next option for the Yankees would be the Dodgers’ Hyeseong Kim.

This year, Kim was optioned to Triple-A despite being deemed the preseason favorite to win the starting second base job. Last year, Kim recorded 45 hits, 17 RBIs, and three homers to go with a .280/.314/.385 line with the Dodgers. While that doesn’t come close to Chisholm’s 30-30 season last year, Kim would come in at a much lower price. He is currently on the second year of a three-year $12.5 million contract and could be traded around the same price.

“With the Yankees likely eyeing a second base vacancy after 2026 once Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits free agency and likely prices himself out of New York, why shouldn’t Cashman give Andrew Friedman a call at the deadline. Or once the offseason commences, to see what he’d want for Kim?” FanSided’s Thomas Carannante asked.

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So, with Kim hoping to get more MLB exposure and the Yankees needing a reliable second baseman, it looks like a deal might take place. Boone’s hints with Chisholm might play a role in it.