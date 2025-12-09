Yankees Manager Pressures Brian Cashman amid Cody Bellinger Dilemma As Kyle Tucker Pursuit Raises Alarms

The MLB Winter Meetings are buzzing in Orlando, and Cody Bellinger’s free agency is front and center. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked how much he’d like Bellinger back in pinstripes, and he didn’t hesitate. “Who wouldn’t want a player like that? He’s earned the right now to get to this point in his career with free agency,” Boone said, underscoring both Bellinger’s value and the reality that his breakout season has made him one of the market’s most coveted players.

Bellinger really had a great year with the Yankees this time. While nothing is guaranteed, they’re making it a priority to resign him. And Jon Heyman confirmed that a few days ago. That day, he also mentioned that Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker will be the Yankees’ fallback option if Bellinger signs elsewhere.

However, as it seems, the Yankees might not be pursuing Tucker at all after Joel Sherman’s latest report.

“Does Kyle Tucker burn to play?… I think there are some questions about the motor and the desires of somebody like Tucker that have been expressed to me by organizations.” He stated.

It’s not about Tucker’s talent; it’s more about whether he’s hungry enough for World Series contention. Even though he’s an incredible player, some MLB teams have told Sherman they’re not fully convinced Tucker has that hunger and inner fire to compete.

Across the league, situations like this have played out before. A prominent example is Yoenis Céspedes during his Mets tenure, when questions about his motor occasionally overshadowed his undeniable talent. It served as a reminder that teams often value competitiveness and consistency just as much as raw ability, especially when weighing free agent decisions.

As for Cody Bellinger, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the race, among others who’d love to sign him.

But this Monday, Boone essentially backed what Brian Cashman has emphasized all along. Both are on the same stance on wanting Bellinger back in the lineup.

“What Cody brought to us last year, in so many ways … who he was in the room, his performance in between the lines on both sides of the ball, his athleticism, his versatility,” Boone said.

Aaron Boone still has nearly three and a half months before he decides who’s playing left field on Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants.

By then, the Yankees could roll with the familiar choice in Cody Bellinger. They’ve to take a chance on Jasson Domínguez as well. He’s been promising, but is still unproven.

And if the Yankees want to go bold, they could use wild-card option Spencer Jones.

In all, even if the Yankees don’t walk away with a definite solution by Wednesday, we got some insights from Boone on the possible left-field options alongside Aaron Judge in right and Trent Grisham in center.

Boone hasn’t stepped into the recruiting process for Bellinger yet. That’s quite normal when it comes to players the Yankees want to re-sign. But after watching firsthand how much Bellinger brought to the team, it’s clear the Yankees won’t part ways with him.

The Blue Jays move mountains to get Cody Bellinger

General manager Ross Atkins is truly determined to make a real push for the World Series next year. And the Blue Jays are ready to spend big. They’ve already signed Dylan Cease for their rotation, and the next spot they could upgrade is the outfield.

Per Manny Randhawa, the Blue Jays might even have a shot at stealing Cody Bellinger away from the Yankees.

Bellinger could be the ideal backup plan if Kyle Tucker signs elsewhere and the Blue Jays need another big bat.

After all, since the Blue Jays’ heartbreaking extra-innings loss to the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series, they’ve been very active in retooling their roster. It’s obvious they’re pushing hard to get back to the Fall Classic.

Now, could Cody Bellinger realistically be part of the Blue Jays’ 2026 blueprint?

After two rough years with the Dodgers in 2021 and ’22, Bellinger has rebuilt his career. Now, he brings value on both sides of the ball. He looks exactly like the kind of player Toronto should target if Tucker slips away.