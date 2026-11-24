The New York Yankees and New York Mets may be rivals across the city, but their offseason needs could lead them toward the same unexpected name. While both franchises look to strengthen their first-base depth, the potential solution comes with an unusual twist: a veteran slugger who hasn’t played affiliated baseball since 2019.

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Paul Goldschmidt’s move from the Bronx to Queens has opened doors on both sides of New York. And Tyler Austin could be the name that connects the two. Drafted by the Yankees in 2010, Austin famously made his MLB debut alongside Aaron Judge in 2016. Now, after spending years rebuilding his career in Japan, the former Yankees prospect could find himself back in the spotlight as two crosstown rivals weigh a familiar face for very different reasons.

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“Ex-Yankee Tyler Austin looking for stateside return – and both New York clubs are interested,” the New York Post shared via X.

After years away, Austin’s name is back on MLB radar, a familiar face to the Yankees, where he spent 2010-2016 as a top prospect. He was drafted in the 13th round in 2010 out of Georgia after overcoming testicular cancer at age 17. Yet he went on to become the 2012 Yankees Minor League Player of the Year and a top-100 MLB prospect.

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Austin made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Yankees. He famously scored back-to-back home runs with fellow debutant Aaron Judge in their first career at-bats. Later, he was traded to Minnesota for Lance Lynn in July 2018 before bouncing between the Giants and Brewers in 2019. Between 2020 and 2025, Austin reinvented himself in Japan, where he posted a .293/.377/.568 slash line, a dramatic improvement in discipline and power.

Austin even won a 2021 Olympic silver medal with Team USA, the 2024 Central League batting title (.316 AVG), and a Japan Series title. 2026 was supposed to be his comeback year in MLB when he signed with the Chicago Cubs for one year. However, he underwent right patellar tendon surgery in Feb. 2026 and missed the entire season. The Yankees and the Mets fighting it out for such a name surely sounds surprising.

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With Goldschmidt agreeing to sign with the Mets, the Yankees lost the right-handed half of their first-base platoon. Furthermore, their remaining primary options at first base, Ben Rice and Luis García Jr., both bat left-handed. The Yankees are reportedly weighing moving García Jr. to second base or left field. So Rice can handle everyday first-base duties. In that case, signing Austin gives New York a natural right-handed platoon partner for Rice at first base and DH without blocking any prospects.

On the other hand, the Mets signed 39-year-old Goldschmidt to platoon with left-handed hitter Jared Young. 33-year-old Jorge Polanco, who played just 37 games in 2026 due to injuries, is penciled in at DH/1B. So, the Mets still need a veteran bat stashed in Triple-A Syracuse. Someone who will be ready to step in immediately if a player lands on the injured list. Austin fits that bill.

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Throughout his career, Austin has hit left-handed pitching well. He serves as a high-slugging bench or Triple-A option to pair with left-handed first basemen (such as the Yankees’ Ben Rice and Luis García Jr., or the Mets’ Jared Young).

Moreover, during his earlier MLB run, Austin struck out in nearly 37% of his plate appearances (215 strikeouts in 583 PA). In Japan, he trimmed his strikeout rate to under 23%. Yet he maintained a .568 slugging percentage and .377 on-base percentage, showing stronger strike-zone discipline.

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Both the Mets and the Yankees have a history of signing the returning veterans. Just this month, the Yankees re-signed long-time reliever Jonathan Loáisiga to a two-year, $18 million deal after his bounce-back 2026 season in Arizona. In past eras, New York routinely brought back former stars who knew how to handle the Bronx spotlight. For instance, Andy Pettitte (returned in 2007 and 2012), Roger Clemens (2007), Alfonso Soriano (2013), and Aroldis Chapman (2017).

By contrast, the Mets frequently cycled veteran pitchers and bench bats through Triple-A Syracuse on split or minor league deals. Their plan with Austin is no different. Just when blockbuster deals like that of Tarik Skubal headlining the offseason, a few smart deals like Austin’s could alter any team’s regular-season momentum.