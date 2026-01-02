Yankees–Mets Turf War Erupts Over Cody Bellinger As Costly Offseason Blunders Mount Pressure

The Mets and Yankees are going head-to-head for Cody Bellinger, and honestly, it’s easy to see why. Bellinger was outstanding in 2025, hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 HRs and 98 RBIs over 656 plate appearances.

So, for the Mets, a player like Bellinger feels almost like a necessity. After moving on from key pieces like Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo, they’re clearly searching for a new offensive anchor. Meanwhile, the Yankees have their own motivation: they can’t afford to lose the best lineup protection Aaron Judge has had, and Bellinger fits that role perfectly.

But according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, it’s not just about filling holes or boosting the lineup. There are a few other factors at play that have pushed both New York teams into a full-blown showdown for Bellinger’s services, making this rivalry even more intense.

“Tatsuya Imai chooses the Houston Astros… We didn’t think they had much money. Turns out they had a bit more money than we thought, and they got the big deal of the day. The Yankees and Mets are right now concentrating on Bellinger. The Yankees’ number one target, the Mets love him for his all-around play and defense, should be interesting,” Heyman shared via New York Post Sports.

Remember, just a day ago, the Yankees and Mets were both being linked to Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai. Then, out of nowhere, the Astros swooped in and sealed the deal (three years, up to $63 million), and just like that, another target slipped through New York’s fingers.

And honestly, this hasn’t been an isolated miss.

Earlier in the offseason, it was Kyle Schwarber. Once he hit free agency, both the Yankees and Mets jumped into the mix, only to watch the Phillies bring him back. Then came Pete Alonso.

The Mets stood firm on their stance against long-term deals for players in their 30s, even though Alonso is their all-time home run leader. The Yankees weren’t much more aggressive either, hesitant to go beyond $120 million. The result? Alonso landed in Baltimore for a hefty $155 million.

Now it’s Imai, and the pattern keeps repeating. Just like the Orioles before them, the Astros weren’t expected to be major players, yet they’re the ones landing impact talent while the New York teams are left empty-handed.

That’s why, according to Heyman, the pursuit of Cody Bellinger isn’t just another option for the Yankees and Mets anymore. Instead, it’s starting to feel like a must. Sure, names like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker are out there, but Tucker commands something close to $400 million, and Bichette comes with real defensive concerns. Bellinger, by contrast, offers versatility, reliable defense, and steady production.

So, given how this offseason has unfolded, it wouldn’t be surprising if Bellinger ultimately ends up in New York. But with how unpredictable things have been, it might be wise to expect a few more surprises along the way.

Bellinger might still surprise New York

The Cody Bellinger story isn’t over yet, even with reports that the Yankees have already put a formal offer on the table. According to Jon Heyman, New York did make a legitimate contract proposal to Bellinger this week, but there may be a surprise twist coming.

Enter the Angels. Yes, really!

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller has identified the Angels as a team to keep an eye on as Bellinger’s market takes shape, and it’s a development that could seriously shake things up.

A big reason is the recent restructuring of Anthony Rendon’s contract. The Angels reportedly pushed about $38 million owed in 2026 into later seasons, a move that suddenly gives them much more short-term payroll flexibility.

And that financial breathing room could open the door for the Angels to make a real run at a marquee free agent like Bellinger. So while the Yankees and Mets may look like they’re battling head-to-head right now, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Angels step in, much like the Astros or Orioles have already done this offseason, and throw a wrench into New York’s plans.

In other words, buckle up, because this bidding war might be far from predictable.