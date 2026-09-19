Yankees Move On From Star After 11 Years As He Quickly Finds New Home

He joined the New York Yankees as a teenager in 2015, and after 11 years and 304 games with the team, Oswaldo Cabrera’s time with the organization is up. The team designated him for assignment, and on Friday, he found a new home, getting picked off waivers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Yankees confirmed Cabrera has been DFA’d and, in a post on X, wrote, “A fantastic teammate, and an even better human being. For your energy, kindness, & infectious smile. Thank you, Oswaldo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oswaldo Cabrera’s Yankees career ended on Wednesday, when New York designated him for assignment. The move created room for Clarke Schmidt, returning after 14 months following a Tommy John surgery.

Cabrera had spent 11 years with the Yankees organization, making his departure difficult for many. But the Cincinnati Reds quickly gave the 27-year-old another major league opportunity after claiming him off waivers on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York had signed Cabrera from Venezuela on July 2, 2015, long before his major-league debut. He reached the majors in 2022 and quickly showed why versatility could keep him around. Cabrera played every position except catcher, becoming useful whenever injuries forced adjustments across the roster.

Across 304 games, he hit .232 with 20 home runs and 95 RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

His Yankees career changed sharply after a broken ankle ended his 2025 season in Seattle. Cabrera returned this year, but played only three games while spending most of the time at Triple-A. There, he hit .288 with 19 home runs and 69 RBIs across 122 games.

Aaron Boone also admitted the decision was difficult after Cabrera’s strong return from injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oswaldo’s right there at the top of that list,” Boone said about his character. And “Just how he goes about things, how he treats people, the teammate he is.”

He also said Cabrera would have a “very good career.” And that opportunity to grow his career has come in the form of the Cincinnati Reds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds now get a switch-hitting utility player who can cover nearly every position. Cabrera played first, second, third, shortstop, left field, and right field with the Yankees. Cincinnati has also lost Spencer Steer to a wrist injury, creating another need for flexible coverage.

With Cabrera available for the final nine games, the Reds can quickly test his fit. That flexibility matters for Cincinnati, which can now move Cabrera around without disrupting their roster construction. He still has a minor-league option for 2027 and should remain affordable through arbitration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds are outside the postseason picture, making these final games the best time to evaluate him. His Triple-A production gives Cincinnati something concrete to watch. But even after finding a new home, the 11 years with the Yankees have made it difficult for many to digest.

Did the Yankees fail Oswaldo Cabrera?

The Yankees’ decision to designate Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment has left fans questioning his limited chances in New York. The move created a 40-man roster spot for Clarke Schmidt, who returned from the injured list.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Cabrera’s departure also brought Anthony Volpe’s recent journey back into the conversation. Both players struggled at times, yet their opportunities with the Yankees looked noticeably different.

Cabrera spent the season working his way back after suffering a serious ankle injury last year. He has been very good at Triple-A and has also continued to show the versatility that made him useful for the Yankees. Even then, Cabrera appeared in only three games before the Yankees decided to move on.

Volpe’s path back to New York after a shoulder surgery looked different, even though his numbers had raised questions. He hit .240 with a .325 OBP and .322 slugging percentage in 56 games. Volpe also had only 1 home run before the Yankees sent him to Triple-A. But when Jazz Chisholm Jr. landed on the IL, Volpe got the call-up. That situation gave Volpe a chance to show whether his work in Triple-A had changed his game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabrera, meanwhile, never received the same extended opportunity after returning from his injury. His ability to play several positions had already helped the Yankees many times. Yet his strong Triple-A season still ended with the organization deciding another roster move mattered more.

For Cabrera, the difficult part may be wondering what more he needed to show. He accepted different roles, returned from a serious injury, and produced when given regular at-bats. The Yankees had reasons for choosing roster flexibility, especially with Schmidt returning to their pitching staff.

But with Cabrera now gone, fans can reasonably wonder whether New York moved on before seeing his full potential.