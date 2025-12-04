Yankees Gear Up to Disrupt Red Sox’s Offseason Trade Plans as 32YO Veteran Draws $24M Projection

The Boston Red Sox have opened this offseason with a fresh set of transactions. Craig Breslow kicked off his winter plans by picking up Cardinals starter Sonny Gray, who’s expected to bring a serious competitive edge to Boston. Next on the Red Sox’s agenda will be to address their infield needs.

The Mariners’ 32-year-old switch-hitting infielder is an ideal match for what they need. But reportedly, both the Yankees and the Red Sox have shown interest in Jorge Polanco. The versatile, switch-hitting free agent could be looking for a deal in the two-year, $24 million range.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier has named him an “intriguing possibility” for the Red Sox.

Polanco played a huge role in the Mariners’ run this season. In the regular season, he hit 26 homers and posted an .821 OPS across 524 plate appearances, while adding three more home runs in the postseason. To top it off, he also posted a 132 wRC+ across 138 games.

To make him a Red Sox, Boston would need to trade an outfielder. The outfielder would likely either be Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees enter the conversation, even if they do not necessarily need infield upgrades.

Austin Wells had a 21-homer season while being pretty good defensively behind the plate. 1B Ben Rice had a breakout year, being a top-ten hitter in the American League. Then, there is Ryan McMahon, who is considered a starting-caliber player at 3B.

While the Yankees have promising internal options, the lingering uncertainties around Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe may push them to pursue a proven veteran like Polanco for stability.

If Polanco becomes their eventual choice, it would largely be a favorable move for the Yankees. He is now one of the top middle infielders on the free-agent market.

According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Yankees have shown interest in him before as well.

The competition for him has only gotten tougher. The Yankees won’t just have to outbid the Red Sox. The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the mix as well.

Should the Yankees and Red Sox be concerned about the Pirates’ interest in Mariners’ star?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to spend big in free agency as they aim to build a winning team for the next campaign. For the first time in years, the Pirates are aggressively pursuing offensive help, and they’ve reportedly shown interest in Polanco.

Polanco is the second Mariners player to draw the Pirates’ interest since the season ended. Before him, Josh Naylor was on their radar before he re-signed with Seattle.

Until now, Polanco has drawn interest from the Pirates, Yankees, Red Sox, and Mariners. The list could expand to include more contenders moving forward as the free-agent market continues to take shape.

According to Jude, neither party – the Mariners and Polanco – is close to a deal, despite the team’s aim to keep as many of their 2025 ALCS stars as possible.

On the other hand, it’s unlikely that the Pirates will be able to afford him. Polanco is aiming for a multi-year deal after seeing teammate Josh Naylor secure one. Some reports even suggest that Polanco could command a three-year deal worth between $42 million and $45 million.

That only increases the likelihood of him ending up in the Bronx or Boston.