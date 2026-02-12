Yankees Nation Dealt Early Blow as Aaron Boone Delivers Ominous Update on 25-Year-Old Pitcher

The season has not even started, and the New York Yankees already look like they are done. After Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are not available for the opening day, another pitcher might be joining the list, as Aaron Boone has revealed that Cam Schlittler is not looking comfortable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Bryan Hoch, “Cam Schlittler has ‘felt a tweak here and there’ and is dealing with inflammation in the middle of his back, Aaron Boone said. They are going to keep him off the mound for now, but he will continue throwing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Schlittler is being held off the mound for a few days because mid‑back inflammation has sidelined him during Yankees spring training, though he will still continue throwing on flat ground, as manager Aaron Boone confirmed this week.

In his first MLB season in 2025, Schlittler posted a 2.96 ERA, 84 strikeouts, and just 31 walks in 73 innings, numbers that helped him earn a rotation spot for 2026. The 25‑year‑old also made history in the Wild Card series by striking out 12 batters with zero walks over eight scoreless innings, a performance no pitcher had ever done in their first postseason start.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón expected to miss the start of the 2026 season due to elbow surgeries and Clarke Schmidt already out, Schlittler’s availability matters greatly to the Yankees’ rotation depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

A brief shutdown now might delay his Grapefruit League debut and first meaningful start on March 25 against the Giants, but the club appears cautious rather than alarmed. If he can stay healthy, his strong rookie numbers and postseason feats give the Yankees a valuable arm to lean on in a season where starting pitching depth is thin.